47 and Philly, two months in | Morning Newsletter

We made it to the first day of spring, Philly.

Two months into Donald Trump’s second presidency, a slew of Philadelphia institutions have been upended by his administration’s new policies. The latest moves will mean big impacts on airport security workers, the University of Pennsylvania, and more.

And PATCO, the high-speed line that connects Center City to Camden County, is close to reopening its Franklin Square stop amid other improvement efforts.

Recent moves by the White House are impacting local institutions, systems, and workforces.

Stripped rights: After the Department of Homeland Security stripped Transportation Security Administration employees of their union representation and collective bargaining rights, workers at Philadelphia International Airport say morale has plummeted and that they could now be vulnerable to chaotic working hours, unfettered discipline, and biased promotions. The union is pushing back with a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging the removal of union protections is illegal.

Retaliatory freeze: The White House said it has paused $175 million in federal funding to Penn for allowing a transgender athlete to compete on its swimming team.

Canceled leases: The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency is planning to cancel a rash of federal leases in the Philly region.

Staffing cuts: Several federally operated campgrounds at one of Pennsylvania’s most popular summer destinations will be closed indefinitely due to DOGE cuts.

Prompted protest: Teachers and parents at Abington, Central Bucks, and other school districts on Wednesday protested potential federal funding reductions amid sweeping changes to the Department of Education.

Plus: How likely are those rumored $5,000 DOGE stimulus checks?

Jersey commuters, get ready for some changes.

🚉 PATCO’s Franklin Square Station will reopen to passengers on April 3 after a yearslong, $30 million restoration. The station at Seventh and Race Streets first opened in 1939 and closed most recently in 1979.

🚉 The transit agency hopes the revamp will draw 1,300 to 1,500 daily riders. Renovation planes were recently announced for the adjacent park, too, including a new playground and a zip line.

Take a look at what’s planned for the station.

🚉 In other PATCO news, the system will stop running overnight trains on weekdays for six months to allow deep cleaning and maintenance on its 13 stations in South Jersey and Philadelphia.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia pledged to do what to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in 2026?

A) Commission art by Japanese American artists

B) Erect a mini version of Tokyo Tower

C) Plant 250 cherry blossom trees

D) Host a slate of Japanese cuisine events

What we’re...

🥓 Deciding: Who makes the city’s best breakfast sandwich via our Breakfast Bracket.

🔎 Digging into: The Philly connection in the newly released JFK assassination files.

🥞 Doing: An all-night food crawl in Philly.

🌿 Wondering: When will recreational weed be legal in Pennsylvania?

✈️ Welcoming: The (surprising) return of the Atlantic City Airshow.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Deal-making reality show

KAT SHRANK

Cheers to Cheryl Schwartz, who solved Wednesday’s anagram: Temple University. The North Philadelphia school’s provost, Gregory N. Mandel, will step down this summer after more than three years in the position. (Shout-out to my fellow Owls who got this one!)

Photo of the day

⛸️ One last irreverent thing: Beards on Ice!, a gleeful morality play about how humans have fueled climate catastrophe, premiered last Saturday and continues this weekend. The show features a sinister trio of skating fossil fuels and a melting glacier host named Ms. Diane Slowly.

