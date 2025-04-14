📕 A school library renaissance at risk | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a new week, Philly.

Just a few months ago, Philadelphia seemed to be in a position to lead a national school library renaissance. Advocates now worry that President Donald Trump’s funding cuts could scuttle that work.

And an arsonist who police say set fire to the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion early Sunday, causing substantial property damage and prompting concern across the political spectrum, was arrested and expected to be charged with attempted murder. Read on for new details on the incident.

Only three of the School District of Philadelphia’s 216 schools have a certified, full-time librarian — among the worst ratio for any large city school district, and down from 176 librarians in the early 1990s, following decades of disinvestment and tight budgets.

📕 A grant awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences last year signaled change. The promised $150,000 jump-started an effort to restore Philly’s school libraries and develop a national model for other urban districts to do the same. The district also hired its first library director in years.

📕 But advocates are now concerned that cuts from the Trump administration threaten further progress: Nearly every staffer of IMLS, a federal agency, was laid off on April 2, and invoices for Philly’s grant have not been paid.

📕 “I worry they’re not going to get a cent,” a partner in the grant work said of the school system. “We really don’t know if this work is proceeding.”

Education reporter Kristen A. Graham has the details.

In other federal funding news: Pennsylvania and New Jersey face termination of over $70 million worth in grants supporting climate and environmental justice initiatives.

An arsonist set fire to the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion in Harrisburg around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were uninjured. The incident occurred hours after Shapiro, who is Jewish, posted on social media about his family’s Passover dinner at the residence. Asked if the fire was being investigated as a hate crime, state police said: “All avenues will be explored.”

Cody A. Balmer, 38, who has a Harrisburg post office address, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon and was to be charged with attempted murder, terrorism, and arson, among other offenses, state police said.

Politicians such as former Gov. Tom Ridge, State Attorney General Dave Sunday, and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta were quick to condemn the violence and offer support to the governor.

Reporters Gillian McGoldrick and Anna Orso explain what we know about the crime so far.

Further reading: Learn about the history of the governor’s mansion, including what’s in it, who guards it, and more.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Which Grammy-winning show began as a seven-minute performance at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest? (Hint: It’s back in Philadelphia at the Miller Theater this weekend.)

A) Shen Yun

B) Hamilton

C) Riverdance

D) The Wiz

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎧 Subscribing to: The “MOVE: Untangling the Tragedy” podcast, launching next week.

🥠 Loving: The “unapologetically Black energy” of Black Dragon’s fortune cookies.

⚾ Inspired by: Neumann Goretti’s baseball team helping an alumnus find a kidney donor.

📖 Reading: Journalist Harold Jackson’s memoir on the hidden pain behind “double lives.”

🚆 Considering: How the proposed SEPTA service cuts would impact the region’s post-pandemic recovery.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Home field advantage ⚽

PARKA RUBUS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Aisha Isah, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Hello Kitty. This (baseball) season’s hottest bag is the Hello Kitty x Phillies licensed belt bag, available in limited quantities.

Photo of the day

📬 Your “only in Philly” story

Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Charlene Wiltshire, who describes a memorable birthday game at the Vet:

I used to take my son to Phillies games at Veterans Stadium at every weekend opportunity. Not only did we love the game, but I fell in love with how Garry Maddox played defense all over the outfield! We always had fun guessing which ball would win the race on the big board.

As an adult who had moved to Georgia, my son decided to treat me to a Phillies game. He scheduled it for what turned out to be a beautiful June day.

Ahhh! Birthdays came up on the big board. It was always fun to see the names of children listed first — their names accompanied by their ages. Then the adults listed with their names, only. So, my son and I, along with the crowd, watched the big board when they began to list the names. At the end of the list: CHARLENE WILTSHIRE ... 50!

I screamed and laughed. When the crowd in our section of seats realized that was me, they began yelling, “Happy birthday, Charlene!” Because my birthday is in May, I had forgotten that this was my son’s present to me.

By the way, he wasn’t being disrespectful in providing my age. He knew that I never had any qualms about giving my age since I always looked about 15 years younger. And, he also had a friend in the Phillies back office who had verified with him that it would be OK with me to list my age. He knew I would get a big kick out of it — but I don’t think he knew how loud I would be when I saw it.

I really, truly miss the Vet, and cherish that experience!

Wishing you an easy week. I’ll be back with you tomorrow.

