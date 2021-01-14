Good morning.

First: It turns out, he alone could break it — the impeachment record that is. Trump became the first president to be impeached twice yesterday. Here’s how it all shook out.

Then: We also needed to speak to the “impeachment manager” from Pa. so we got on the phone with her last night.

And: Why this Philly Congressman’s vote against impeachment is so surprising.

In the most concrete consequence of the attack on the Capitol yet, Trump became the only President to be impeached twice yesterday. (The first time was different than this bonus round. Here’s how.)

Yesterday’s news came after he failed to will election fraud conspiracies into reality for months. Persisting with his baseless claims, he incited a mob attack on democracy’s temple that resulted in five deaths. And the tense political climate is far from over. The number of Pa. Republicans who broke with Trump matter. We break down what you need to know about the proceedings and where Pa. representatives stood on it.

Meet Montgomery County’s Congresswoman Madeleine Dean who will help bring the case against Trump.

Pennsylvania’s only Republican member of Congress from the Philly region, Brian Fitzpatrick, may have been a vocal critic of Trump, but he voted against impeaching him yesterday.

That surprising move came after he called the mob attack on the Capitol “nothing short of a coup attempt” and introduced an entire resolution to formally censure Trump “for trying to unlawfully overturn the 2020 Presidential election and violating his oath of office.” Fitzpatrick had recently broken from all the other Pa. House Republicans who voted to throw out Pennsylvania’s election results when he voted to certify Biden’s win in Pennsylvania in the months-old presidential election. But when it came to Trump crossing a new line by inciting a mob that turned deadly, there was a line he would not cross.

To put this in perspective, a historic ten of the 211 House Republicans joined Democrats in the vote to impeach Trump.

Opinions

“To survive as a nation, we must transform our democracy — from one in which a minority can exert more power than a majority; where lies are spread about noncitizens voting to justify the suppression of votes; where politicians can draw district lines to ensure their own re-election; and where lawmakers can be unduly influenced by big donors and corporate elites, to a democracy that enshrines the principles of fairness, equality, and participation at its core.” — Michael Pollack, Executive Director of March on Harrisburg, and Adam Eichen, Executive Director of Equal Citizen, write to call on Senators Toomey and Casey to support the For The People Act to safeguard voting from threats to democracy.

We need a plan to clean up the harmful Philly refinery site before the deadline, Joseph Otis Minott, Esq. chief counsel of Clean Air Council writes.

The vaccine prevents symptomatic infection, but we still don’t know to what extent people who get vaccinated could still carry and promote spread of the virus to other people, writes medical director for patient experience-regional practices at Penn Medicine Jeffrey Millstein.

Your Daily Dose of | Community

“He sees a need and meets a need. What could be more simple than that, or more beautiful?” Meet the man leading an effort to support Black Philly moms by doing things like coming through with free refrigerators.