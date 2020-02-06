Richard Boyle’s nine-year crime spree across the Philadelphia suburbs saw him rob 19 banks between 2007 and 2016. The Bucks County man was nicknamed “the Straw Hat Bandit” because of the disguise he wore — a makeshift sackcloth mask and a distinctive hat. Boyle stole more than a half-million dollars, using them mostly to pay his bills for, among other things, a used car, rent, dental debts, and his daughter’s tuition at Temple. The story goes that when Boyle was deep in his 40s, he read a newspaper article about a bank heist and thought he could do better, his former lawyer said.