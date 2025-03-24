‘Eds and meds’ under attack | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a new week! Today is looking rainy, with a high near 61.

When U.S. manufacturing imploded in the 1970s, government investment in “eds and meds” helped save Philadelphia. In her latest column, Inga Saffron argues that DOGE cuts have put that economic model at risk. If the sector shrinks, she cautions, the loss would affect the city’s entire economy.

Advertisement

Plus, we follow up on the state of still-standing Philly-area Rite Aids, this time asking: Why so sad and empty?

— Erin Reynolds (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Like many cities that were once dependent on manufacturing, Philadelphia rebuilt its economy by investing in “eds and meds.” For context, these are the city’s major educational and medical institutions — long supported by partnerships with the federal government.

But now, columnist Inga Saffron writes, these twin pillars of Philadelphia’s economy are under threat.

President Donald Trump’s drastic cuts to the National Institutes of Health and universities will imperil research institutions everywhere, she writes, but the city of Philadelphia will suffer, too. Perhaps the most.

In her own words: “If you wanted to devise a plan to wreck urban economies, you couldn’t have come up with a better strategy than the one the Trump administration is currently pursuing.”

Keep reading for Saffron’s take on the impacts already rippling through the city’s economy, plus what’s potentially to come.

Are the shelves at your local Rite Aid eerily empty? The answer is likely yes.

It’s been six months since the Philly-based company emerged from bankruptcy, and customers report that aisles at still-open stores are largely bare.

Simply put, it’s “not a good look,” said law professor Vincent Buccola, who spent a decade teaching at Penn’s Wharton School. When a company emerges from a bankruptcy, it should be able to afford running its locations “in a sensible way.”

So, what exactly is going on? Biz reporters Erin McCarthy and Ariana Perez-Castells asked experts in supply chain, retail, pharmacy, and bankruptcy to explain. (Don’t miss our interactive map, which will show you the state of your neighborhood’s stores.)

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

This Delco pizzeria just announced it’s closing. It was Tina Fey’s favorite spot growing up.

A) Little Anthony’s

B) Imperial Pizza

C) Gaetano’s

D) Pica’s Restaurant

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🍣 Wondering: Has the handroll sushi wave finally found its way to Philly?

📱Scrolling: Swedesboro native Anthony Potero has over 2.3 million followers on social media. He says he organizes viral stunts because “he hates the internet right now.”

🏘 Curious about: Single-family rentals communities filling the gap for people who can’t afford to buy homes.

🎂 Eating: York native Kyle Sexton is Tokyo’s most celebrated American-style baker. His carrot cake is the star of the menu.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: One of Philly’s oldest purveyors of a summer-specific sweet treat

REJECTION WASH

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Laura Mendelson, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Bryn Mawr. A 125-year-old home in the community is sparking a debate over property rights, historic preservation, and the character of Lower Merion Township.

Photo of the day

📬 Your “only in Philly” story

Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Jody Zwick, who recalls an important spelling lesson:

On March 8, 2025, my husband and I attended the Scranton St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Across the street from where we were standing was Coach Vic Fangio. I yelled, “E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!” He turned and pointed to me.

A few years ago, I was a substitute teacher for the Coatesville Area School District. I worked in the elementary schools. One day, a young boy raised his hand and said, “Mrs. Z, how do you spell ‘eagle’?” A female classmate dressed in leggings, a skirt, and shirt jumped up and said, “I got this!” With her best cheerleading skills, she said, “E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!!!” The boy who asked smacked his palm on his forehead, lowered his head, and said, “Oh, yeah.” Kids, you gotta love them!

I personally think that all Americans, and those who watched the Super Bowl globally, now know how to spell “Eagle(s)”!

👋 Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer. Sam has you covered tomorrow morning.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.