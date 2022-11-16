Despite a rough midterm election night, former President Donald Trump announced a bid for president in 2024.

When he scored the swing state of Pennsylvania in 2016, he excited Republicans who saw the commonwealth align with their party for the first time in nearly thirty years.

Six years later, opinions within the party are more mixed.

Our lead story explores Pennsylvania Republicans’ complex relationship with Trump.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

After the party’s midterm election losses, many top Republicans blamed Trump and urged the GOP to break away from the former president.

They point to Trump-supported nominees who lost key elections and his rallies that kept attention on him instead of President Joe Biden.

But, he still has lasting power.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) predicted Trump’s influence would wane but also said Trump would begin as a front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

Vocal Trump supporter from Bucks County Jim Worthington said only party “elites” are blaming the former president.

Even some Democrats acknowledge his power, noting his surprise win in 2016 and his loss of Pennsylvania by just 1 percentage point in 2020.

This is hardly the first time Republicans have tried to distance themselves from Trump. But in the past, they realigned with him when he withstood controversies.

Continue reading to explore how Pennsylvania Republicans may react to the possibility of another era of Trump.

Your real estate agent wants to chat with you.

Quick recap: Earlier this year and last year, lower mortgage interest rates kept buyer demand higher than normal during the holiday season. Sellers also wanted to take advantage of the competition among buyers that helped home prices soar.

That’s not the case anymore. Home sales are slower than normal, on top of the expected seasonal lull.

Now with fewer clients, agents are trying to reach new people. This includes calling up old clients and hosting holiday food drives.

One agent is sending notes in the mail that appears handwritten, but are actually written by a robot.

Keep reading to uncover more ways agents are trying to attract clients like you.

📰 Reading: The Atlantic’s “The Age of Social Media is Ending.”

👀 Watching: The future of Philadelphia Twitter accounts as the platform undergoes rapid changes.

🏀 Explaining: The FTX crash and the Sixers’ ties to crypto industry.

