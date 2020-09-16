Philadelphia’s coronavirus case count last week was at its lowest level since March. Much of the city’s progress, according to Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, can be attributed to wearing face masks. But a new study reports that less than half of us are actually wearing our face masks correctly. So, we might have a way to go still.

Rebuffed from Penn’s Landing plan, Sixers may begin hunt for new home elsewhere in Philly

Here's a map of possible locations in the Philadelphia area that are seen as capable of accommodating an arena complex for the 76ers. You can click or touch the map to read the story and get more information on the locations.
DOMINIQUE DeMOE / Staff Artist
A rival bidder upended the 76ers' $4 billion plan for a new basketball arena along the Delaware River, but the franchise’s hopes for a new home are still alive, with the region carefully watching for the Sixers' next steps.

The 76ers want a few things, my colleague Jacob Adelman reports. First, they want to stop leasing and control their own arena. Now, they lease the Walls Fargo Center from Comcast Spectacor. Second, the Wells Fargo Center will be 35 years old when the team’s lease expires in 2031. Third, and most of all, the Sixers want to escape South Philly’s remote, parking-lot encircled sports complex.

So, where could they look?

How Philly’s summer of protests revitalized the affordable housing movement

The tent city on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway where people facing homelessness have been living for months was organized by activists who have tied the fight for housing to racial justice, according to reporting from my colleagues Anna Orso and Oona Goodin-Smith. Organizers say that policing and mass incarceration systems that disproportionately impact Black people have resulted in homelessness.

They say they aren’t surprised that housing and racial justice have been linked in Philadelphia, one of the nation’s poorest big cities. The waiting list for public housing has about 40,000 people on it and has been closed for seven years.

As virtual school year begins, frustrated parents are pushing school boards to reconsider

The school year has really just begun in the region. Already, many parents are adamant that virtual learning isn’t working for their children. They’re pleading with school boards to consider changing course and bringing students back to school as soon as possible, my colleagues Maddie Hanna, Kristen A. Graham, and Melanie Burney report.

Parents have been organizing to write letters, circulate petitions, form committees, and pepper social to put pressure on districts. The intense advocacy appears to be largely a phenomenon among middle-class and affluent parents, my colleagues write, but the struggles with virtual learning seem to be universal so far.

Center City is looking good.

Opinions

“It just doesn’t add up. This can’t be the best that we can manage, even if our shared goal of safely reopening schools seems unattainable by some measures. We need to start talking about what, exactly, is attainable beyond this.” — writes columnist Maria Panaritis about the long-term risks of virtual learning.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | ‘Fans’

David Watts installs cutouts of fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on September 15, 2020.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
David Watts installs cutouts of fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on September 15, 2020.

When the Birds host the Rams on Sunday for the team’s home opener, there will be fans in the stands. Well, sort of. The Eagles are installing cutouts of fans at Lincoln Financial Field to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. They’ll be spread around the lower seating bowl. You can see more pictures from my colleague David Maialetti here.