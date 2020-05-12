Officials across Pennsylvania reported steady but not sharp decreases in the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths. And a growing number of county leaders, state Republican legislatorss, and business owners are putting more pressure on the state to lift its stay-at-home order. Even President Donald Trump chimed in on Twitter ahead of a rumored visit to Pennsylvania this week. Gov. Tom Wolf, though, issued a warning to those areas that violate his shutdown orders.

🚦What’s allowed to be open in Pennsylvania during the red, yellow, and green phases?

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 13 more of the commonwealth's counties may begin taking steps to reopen. Several counties in Pennsylvania remain in the “red” phase despite meeting one of the criteria for reopening — fewer than 50 new reported cases over 14 days per 100,000 residents. As of Monday, Philadelphia’s 14-day total per 100,000 residents was 344.
Pennsylvania is still following Wolf’s color-coded “phases” that partially lift shutdown restrictions in parts of the state that qualify. That decision will be based on the number of new cases and other factors.

The green phase means that all businesses will be allowed to open. No counties are there yet. Some are in the yellow phase, meaning the stay-at-home order is lifted, but gatherings of 25 people or more are not allowed. The red phase — the current state for Philly and nearby suburbs — means that only “life-sustaining” businesses are allowed in-person operations.

Wolf on Monday threatened to pull funding from counties or municipalities that go against his shutdown order, saying that the politicians who push to reopen before the state lifts restrictions are “jeopardizing the lives” of their citizens.

But can he actually withhold coronavirus recovery funds? Experts say that he can, but also that you can expect pushback.

Reflection or not, City Hall still looks good. Thanks for sharing, @datlieb.

Underwater in the job pool
“The work of caring for one another, of feeding, cleaning, clothing, and sustaining daily life, never stops — not even in a global health crisis. If anything, as we’re seeing now, it increases.” — writes Pilar Gonalons-Pons, an assistant sociology professor at Penn, about the coronavirus’ impact on domestic work for women.

Grace Exley, 33, of Queen Village, Philadelphia, and her daughter Addy Exley, 8, are on the lookout for the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force’s Thunderbirds to fly over Independence Hall on April 28, 2020.
The New Jersey Air National Guard will do a flyover starting this morning. Here’s info on the start time, flight path, and how to watch. They’re going to make it a point to fly over hospitals, including Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, as well as sites doing coronavirus testing, state veteran homes, and temporary field hospitals.