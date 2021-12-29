If you were looking for a carbon copy of yesterday’s weather, today should do the trick, as we’ll just peek into the 50s — again under cloudy skies.

Today our columnist Helen Ubiñas has her own People of the Year — and it’s not like the usual lists.

Also, Philly’s pandemic-driven mental health backlog is now almost two years running.

This is anything but the who’s who of Philly. Our columnist Helen Ubiñas revisited all the stories she captured this year and the personalities behind them to bring you this unique list of Philly’s People of the Year.

The cellist who gave a kid who robbed her a ride home.

The moms who planned a Poconos vacation for victims of gun violence.

And the woman who started the Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank out of her garage.

Here’s hoping you like this one as much as I did, since I’m always a fan of focusing on Philly’s hidden heroes.

It’s a bandwidth problem.

As more and more people suffer from mental health issues in Philadelphia — caused by the pandemic, record gun violence, and more — the number of providers with qualified staffers has dwindled.

This has created a backlog of new and current patients waiting to be seen and treated.

“It tugs at my heartstrings because I know how hard it is to find a good therapist,” says Shelley Z. Goodman, a clinical psychologist in Elkins Park. Goodman says she’s had to turn away six to eight new patients daily.

And it’s not just adults. Places like the Pediatric Anxiety Treatment Center, a Penn-run clinic in Society Hill, have seen close to a 400% increase in referrals this year alone.

Our reporter Marina Affo has more on what the city and others are doing to get people the help they’ve been desperately waiting for.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

If you’re a fan of The Grill at Smucker’s inside Reading Terminal Market, you may have heard that the restaurant, which has been a staple of the food court for over a decade, is shutting down. Today’s question: Do you know why it’s closing up shop? Our reporter Michael Klein has the answer, along with what the family plans to do next.

Reading: This story on Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, who had some choice words for a reporter — all of which she overheard. 🤦‍♀️

Eyeballing: Some of our favorite Inquirer guides of the year, and the suggestions you made for us to try out. 👀

Laughing at: What our reporter Ellie Rushing overheard getting off a flight at Philadelphia International Airport. 😂

