Next month will mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Through a nonprofit, some wounded Ukrainian soldiers are able to come to America to get treatment. Two soldiers are in the Philly region for new arms, two are getting legs in D.C, and six more will come to the U.S. soon.

Our lead story follows one young Ukrainian soldier who came to Philly to search for a specialized artificial arm and a new start.

The Russian invasion left Ukrainian soldier Roman Horodenskyi without half of his limbs, a reality that darkened his humor and sharpened his spirit.

At 20, he came to the Philadelphia region in search of a specialized artificial arm, controlled by signals that fire in the remaining musculature of his shoulder. He hopes it’ll help him return to a military career and something closer to normalcy.

The trip became possible through the nonprofit Revived Solders Ukraine, which works to bring injured troops to American hospitals, clinics, and health facilities for advanced treatment and surgeries.

Philadelphia has become a destination because of its quality care and because wounded troops require a substantial support system that provides housing, transportation, food, and translation services. The region has one of the nation’s largest Ukrainian communities, nearly 70,000 people who are immigrants or have ancestry.

Continue reading to learn more about Horodenskyi’s hopeful new beginning. 🔑

More than 40 Chinatown organizations, including the national civil rights organization Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, banded together Monday to announce the Chinatown Coalition to Oppose the Arena.

The scene: Nearly 50 people gathered for the news conference inside Tom’s Dim Sum for the conference, conducted in Mandarin and English. At one point, the interpreter began crying as she shared the pleas and demands of those who fear the destruction of Chinatown’s community.

What’s next: Bethany Li, the legal director of AALDEF, said the organization will look into possibilities of legal action.

Reminder: In 2010, AALDEF helped achieve two major settlements that required the School District of Philadelphia to make changes to how it handles complaints of harassment and violence after 30 Asian students were attacked by their classmates.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corp. steering committee held its first meeting Monday to find solutions to concerns about the arena.

Keep reading to get updated on the latest on the opposition to the arena proposal.

❗Explaining: What you should know about xylazine — the sedative contaminating Philadelphia’s opioid supply — and how drug users, advocates, and health officials are trying to address it.

💭Wondering: If longtime Democrat Mark Rozzi will register as an independent now that he’s the Pennsylvania House speaker.

❤️ Swooning: Over the cute and viral love story of the Trailyweds.

