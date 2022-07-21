The heat wave continues with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the upper 70s. Stay cool!

Today, we’ll look at how many new Philadelphians from Ukraine can’t work because they can’t get job permits.

Then we’ll take a look at SEPTA’s new double-decker train cars.

— Evan Weiss (@eaweiss, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

About 180,000 Ukrainians have fled to the United States for refuge. But, once they get here, they’re not permitted to work. The federal agency that processes work permits for immigrants had more than 1.5 million pending applications at the end of 2021.

That’s left Ukrainians struggling to pay for food and housing, and straining their relationships with friends and relatives who never envisioned hosting long-term dependents. It has made it impossible for newcomers to send money to help their families in the war zone, kept workers away from employers who are desperate to hire, and deprived local, state, and federal governments of tax revenue at a time of endless pandemic.

My colleague Jeff Gammage has the story.

Before the pandemic, SEPTA bought 45 double-decker coaches. They were supposed to begin field testing last year for use on Regional Rail lines, but, like many things, that was delayed by the pandemic.

They are now being built and we can see what they’ll look like, thanks to a photographer in China.

See the photos and read more about the new train cars here.

🤔Learning: A new Pennsylvania law will make it easier for teachers from New Jersey and other states to work here.

📘Reading: A mom who says her daughter and niece were snubbed by Sesame Place’s Rosita speaks out and calls for the employee to be fired.

🤔Learning: How to minimize environmental impact down the Shore.

