Another week, another update about the U.S. Postal Service. The House yesterday passed a bill that would halt changes in operations that contributed to mail delays, and send billions to the USPS to prepare for mailing ballots around the country in November.
And, this week, we chatted with reporter Brandon T. Harden, who covers culture and art in Philly’s marginalized communities.
— Lauren Aguirre (@laurencaguirre, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
- In Philly, there was a rally to save the U.S. Postal Service yesterday, and Pennsylvania is leading a federal lawsuit against the USPS over delays in mail delivery. Several states have joined, but the postmaster general has signaled a reversal to the policy changes he instituted that in part caused weeks-long delivery delays in the Philly area. [Have you noticed problems with the mail in your neighborhood? You can let us know here.]
- A judge’s decision over whether the city can evict the homeless encampments in Philadelphia is expected this week. These groups formed to negotiate with the city over housing issues, but officials say negotiations are at an impasse.
- Positive cases are trending downward enough in Philly for officials to put a date on indoor dining’s return, but the city also had its first COVID-19 outbreak traced back to a place of worship on Thursday. A dozen congregants at a church in the Northeast tested positive, and their pastors are asking for prayers.
- PIAA, one of Pennsylvania’s prominent governing bodies for high school sports, gave the green light for competition this fall, but the decision to play ultimately comes down to each school district.
- And in professional sports, the Sixers are playing today at 1 p.m., but it doesn’t look good. They’re one loss away from elimination. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series, so they’ll truly have to beat the odds to continue.
- Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ visits 3 Philly restaurants
- Caravan of Temple students, faculty, community members protest university’s reopening on move-in day
- Penn State students party outside freshman dorms, flout coronavirus safety rules, during move-in week
- Affordable apartments to rise at former site of notorious North Philly hotel
- Pa.‘s $50M hazard pay program was ‘extremely competitive.’ Here’s who got money.
- The slow dismantling of the old Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City has begun
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with reporter Brandon T. Harden, who covers the arts and culture scene in Philadelphia’s marginalized communities, about his work and process.
You’ve talked to a lot of interesting people, from celebrities to fashion artists. How do you find your stories?
I basically live on Twitter. I’ve found really great stories that started with a single tweet. I try to stay as observant as I can when I’m walking around the city. If I think it’s interesting, it’s likely that someone else does, too. I also get tips from our readers and folks in my community.
Is there anybody you’ve talked to that you’ve been a genuine fan of? If so, how do you keep your cool? If not, who is a person you’d like to talk to?
Yes, I’ve interviewed many people that I admire. Knowing the contours of their craft helps me in asking really insightful questions and also helps me to be more direct about things I don’t understand. I keep my cool by remembering that the key is to give other people the mic. The story isn’t about me, it’s about them, so there’s nothing to really be anxious about.
What is one of the most interesting things you’ve written about over your career?
Last year, I wrote about a North Philly jazz bar, New Barber’s Hall. The bar is right near Temple’s campus and has seen performances from the likes of Patti LaBelle, John Coltrane, and The Temptations. Two years ago, the owner refused a $3.2M offer from developers, saying his bar was one of the few places in the area for Black folks of a particular age. In 1952, a group of Black barbers bought the property and created a social club so that they could have a place for fellowship as a remedy to racial segregation.
Is there a recent story that you found compelling, but maybe was drowned out by other important news? What’s skated under the radar?
A story I wrote earlier this year about five of Philadelphia’s Black, most-storied leaders reflecting on the beginnings of their towering careers didn’t get the attention it deserved. It’s very inspiring to read about the odds they overcame. It’s often hard to see the through line of your career when you’re not as seasoned. It’s hard finding a sense of direction, but these five Philadelphians really moved mountains for this city, one day at a time, one job at a time. It’s an important read for everyone, but especially for young Black people and especially now.
Why did you become a journalist? What is one thing you wish more people better understood about your work?
I became a journalist because I’m a good listener and I’m inquisitive. I think people can sometimes trivialize Black culture. For instance, there are essays upon essays about the trench coat, the little black dress, the necktie, etc., by respected institutions. But the same diligence isn’t always applied to acrylic nails, tall Tees, Air Force Ones. When I’m writing about Black creativity, I’m doing so to add depth, light, and context. Black people have always been at the forefront of what’s considered cool, but if you only studied the contents of American journalism, you wouldn’t know it. I seek to change that in my work.
Email Brandon T. Harden at bharden@inquirer.com and follow him on Twitter at @brandontrevion.
Hope this beautiful shot of a Philly sunrise brings some peace to your Sunday morning. Thanks for sharing, @strangerphilly!
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!
Public health experts have urged us to wear masks because COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets. But there are other cautionary warnings now about the virus spreading through other bodily fluids — including an infected person’s stool. That’s why Sherri Becker, a nurse and adjunct professor of nursing at Gwynedd Mercy University, recommends putting the toilet lid down to avoid inadvertently spraying the virus into the air when flushing.
- Eating: Wawa’s “dinner vision.” My colleague Stephanie Farr went to Wawa’s taste testing event for its new dinner menu, and it was very Delco.
- Watching: the BlackStar Film Festival. The festival this year is featuring more than 80 films and has gone all-virtual through Aug. 26.
- Exploring: kid-friendly day trips. We’ve got even more day trips, but this time it’s for the parents. This list features fun attractions to keep your kiddos entertained.
“The reporting on this story by you [Joseph N. DiStefano], Ms. [Erin] Arvedlund and Mr. [Jeremy] Roebuck make my digital subscription worthwhile.” — jlawler55, on Federal judge orders Par Funding to stay out of seized accounts after its staff accessed 100,000 records.
How do you solve a problem like isolation during a pandemic? With a socially-distanced musical performance in a crosswalk. That’s what Atlantic County resident Doug Farrell and his friends and family did in Longport. “We wanted to spread a little joy. Everybody had these big smiles on their faces,” he said. You can check out a video of their performance here.