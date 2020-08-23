I became a journalist because I’m a good listener and I’m inquisitive. I think people can sometimes trivialize Black culture. For instance, there are essays upon essays about the trench coat, the little black dress, the necktie, etc., by respected institutions. But the same diligence isn’t always applied to acrylic nails, tall Tees, Air Force Ones. When I’m writing about Black creativity, I’m doing so to add depth, light, and context. Black people have always been at the forefront of what’s considered cool, but if you only studied the contents of American journalism, you wouldn’t know it. I seek to change that in my work.