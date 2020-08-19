The Philadelphia homeless encampments will remain at least until tomorrow after a lawsuit was filed by residents that seeks to block Philadelphia from closing down the sites. And another lawsuit, to be filed by Pennsylvania and other states, hopes to reverse U.S. Postal Service changes that have led to mail delays. Lastly, the Flyers have taken a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series against Montreal.

Philadelphia homeless encampment eviction on hold through at least tomorrow while judge considers lawsuit

After receiving a second notice of eviction, the Philadelphia homeless encampments evade removal. Tensions are high as the fight for housing security continues.
After receiving a second notice of eviction, the Philadelphia homeless encampments evade removal. Tensions are high as the fight for housing security continues.

Philadelphia’s plans to clear out two encampments in the city where dozens of homeless people have lived for months have been postponed at least until tomorrow. Residents of the encampments have filed a lawsuit that seeks to block Philadelphia from closing down the sites on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and on Ridge Avenue outside the headquarters of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

Here are photos of what yesterday was like at the encampments. And, you can watch this video that illustrates why tensions are so high.

Pennsylvania leads federal lawsuit against USPS over mail delays as anxiety builds around mail voting

Pennsylvania and more than 20 states are planning to file lawsuits against the U.S. Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. They’re hoping to reverse policy changes that have led to widespread mail delays. Democrats say the delays are meant to damage voting by mail in November’s election.

The policy changes in question slashed office hours, eliminated overtime, and ordered carriers to leave mail behind. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro alleges they were made illegally because DeJoy didn’t seek approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission before making the changes.

DeJoy said Tuesday that the Postal Service will suspend the operational changes until after the November election.

Opinions

100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment
“Still, today’s voting rights defenders should know the next generation will thank them for their sacrifices. As Sojourner Truth once said, ‘We have all been thrown down so low that nobody thought we’d ever get up again; but we have been long enough trodden now; we will come up again.’” — writes Kim Kelly, a journalist and organizer based in South Philadelphia, about 10 lessons from the fight to pass the 19th Amendment.

Blue Corn's signature blue tacos are a variation on classic al pastor with Oaxaca cheese.
Restaurant critic Craig LaBan’s appetite for takeout hasn’t wavered, although outdoor dining is now in full swing. He’s been exploring South Philly’s Mexican gems, new BBQ spots, Cypriot kebabs, and chirashi bowls.