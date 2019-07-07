Funding. And with that, the materials and services the library can provide the public. And it’s not just in Philadelphia, either. Libraries nationwide are fighting to be funded, if not what they deem as fully, enough to provide adequate services to the public. Philadelphians of all ages rely on their libraries for free wifi access, for free skills classes, and for social resources. It’s not just a free, public institution that fosters learning and community, but some people see the library as a place of refuge from the heat in the summer, snow in the winter, or any harsh realities they face. Philadelphians, about 25 percent of them, live in poverty and use the libraries every single day to fill gaps in critical services and needs. Without the libraries, residents may have few places to turn to fill those gaps.