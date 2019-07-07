Happy Sunday everyone. Hope you’re enjoying the weekend and staying cool in this humidity. In today’s Q&A we catch up with TyLisa Johnson, who’s developed a beat that focuses on the state of Philly’s public libraries. Let’s dive in.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
Special Offer: An Inquirer knows when it’s time to act. Become an Inquirer and get digital access for just 77¢ per week for 13 weeks. Because that’s not missing out. Hurry! Offer ends 7/14. Subscribe today.
- City Council is officially on break, leaving a stack of legislation that has yet to move forward, including bills that address the 10-year tax abatement and the soda tax. Council will pick back up in September.
- The U.S. women’s soccer team is one step closer to achieving world champion status (again), they just need to go through the Dutch. It starts at 11 a.m., so be sure to find a spot.
- A European sportsbook is betting big on Philly. And it’s looking to hire math whizzes who are sports fans.
- ‘A calculated plot to entrap’: Murder charges in death of Camden city councilman’s grandson followed kidnapping, drug ransom demand, police say
- Hey, grownups, it’s time to lose the backpack | Opinion
- It’s time for Philly’s sports and food fans to say no to Wawa hoagies | Mike Sielski
- Hahnemann University Hospital closure upends career paths for 570 doctors-in-training
- How a confidential informant ran a North Philly drug business — all while working for the DEA
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with TyLisa Johnson, whose coverage on the resource-strapped library system in Philadelphia gave readers, and lawmakers, a look at a crumbling public entity that’s in dire need of support.
Also, we spoke with reporter Tommy Rowan about what makes the Jersey Shore special and about the latest season of The Inquirer’s Shore series. You can watch the full interview here.
When did you first begin to uncover issues within the Free Library of Philadelphia?
Like many stories, it all began with a question. In early September, I learned that a handful of concerned Philadelphians were wondering why public libraries in financially distressed neighborhoods seemed to have the most limited hours and schedules. So, I set out to find out if this was true and, if so, why? I did this in collaboration with RESOLVE Philadelphia’s Broke In Philly series. Once that story ran, it seemed like people had been waiting for someone to talk with about the city’s libraries. I started getting calls and emails from super-invested and -interested residents who wanted to talk about their experiences. I followed up on that story, and it eventually snowballed into me digging much deeper into the system’s ongoing struggles.
What’s been the most eye-opening revelation that you’ve discovered in the time you’ve spent covering this issue?
Wow. So many. Well, I learned sometime around last November — and then spent days thinking about it — that some neighborhood libraries were so understaffed, if even one librarian called out (for a funeral, doctor’s appointment, anything) and there was no one to cover from a nearby branch, the branch closed to the public. (To open each day, branches have a minimum to meet, including a few librarians and a guard.) For me, that moment illustrated just how severe and strained the system was. Every single day branches are, even now, closing doors due to understaffing and facility emergencies. However, the hope is this will change a bit since the city added $3.5 million to the library’s budget in early June.
What’s at stake, overall, for the library and for the communities that rely on their resources?
Funding. And with that, the materials and services the library can provide the public. And it’s not just in Philadelphia, either. Libraries nationwide are fighting to be funded, if not what they deem as fully, enough to provide adequate services to the public. Philadelphians of all ages rely on their libraries for free wifi access, for free skills classes, and for social resources. It’s not just a free, public institution that fosters learning and community, but some people see the library as a place of refuge from the heat in the summer, snow in the winter, or any harsh realities they face. Philadelphians, about 25 percent of them, live in poverty and use the libraries every single day to fill gaps in critical services and needs. Without the libraries, residents may have few places to turn to fill those gaps.
How can community members get involved to support their local library?
Visit your library! Go to the events, the programs. Visit Parkway Central’s new centers. Beyond that, join your local branch’s Friends group, a group of hyper-invested local residents. They fundraise, they create programs, and they advocate. It’s a great way to meet new people, too (I’ve been told).
If there’s one thing you hope readers take away from your coverage, what would it be?
The library is so much more than a book depository, or a place to get free DVDs. It’s an institutional space where community, education, ideas, people, and resources intersect.
You can stay in touch with TyLisa by following her on Twitter at @tylisajohnson or emailing her at TJohnson@inquirer.com
Have you come across this inspiring mural of Dr. J? If not, you can find it at 1234 Ridge Avenue. Thanks for sharing this, @twistedphilly.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
Have you submitted a question to Curious Philly yet? Try us. We’re listening to our readers and doing our best to find answers to the things you’re curious about.
Our readers’ latest question: How did Rittenhouse Square get its fountain?
The answer: The fountain, a stone figurine of Neptune’s head that spouts water out of its mouth, has a pretty deep history. The plan to build the fountain can be traced back to 1913.
- Eating: tender cabeza tacos, found at El Pueblo Taqueria and Antojos, which has become a hub of authentic flavors for the Mexican community in North Cape May. Bonus: It’s BYOB.
- Drinking: Pabst Blue Ribbon’s new Hard Coffee, which tasted something like a sweet, alcoholic version of Starbuck’s canned Doubleshot coffee.
- Watching: The Women’s World Cup final, obviously. The U.S. takes on the Netherlands at 11 a.m. Here’s where you can watch the game in Philly.
- Listening to: Bandana, the latest album from Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, which features some astonishing cameos from Pusha T, Black Thought, Killer Mike and Anderson .Paak.
Wawa has missed the mark for a number of years in quality. Their expansion into Florida and growth all around has taken its toll. As PA. transplants we were thrilled when Wawa came to Florida, we quickly realized its now a whole different Wawa. The only thing we go for is gas. We remember the old days when they sliced the meat to order and you could even just buy quality deli meat and cheese sliced to order and take home. — Fmadden01, on It’s time for Philly’s sports and food fans to say no to Wawa hoagies | Mike Sielski.
Since the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia unveiled its CHOP Cares program, which provides grants to hospital employees who come up with innovative approaches, it has awarded 155 grants worth nearly $500,000 for staff-generated projects.