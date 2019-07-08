Back. To. Back. The United States women’s soccer team completed a second straight World Cup title run yesterday with millions watching around the world, including at watch parties in Philly. What a way to cap off a Fourth of July weekend.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Special Offer: An Inquirer knows when it’s time to act. Become an Inquirer and get digital access for just 77¢ per week for 13 weeks. Because that’s not missing out. Hurry! Offer ends 7/14. Subscribe today.
With the score knotted at 0 at halftime of yesterday’s World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands, 6-year-old Lucy Gonzalez’s confidence never wavered.
Who’s going to win? “USA!” she said.
And that they did, with two second-half goals supplied by captain Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Rose Lavelle. Lucy and her mom cheered on with other USWNT supporters during a watch party at Love City Brewing Company.
The United States claimed their record fourth World Cup title. The 2-0 win over the Dutch marked the team’s second championship in a row.
One of the world’s largest law enforcement agencies is hiring in Philly. You could apply for a job at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. But would you?
Prospective applicants have to consider joining an agency now under the scrutiny of Congress, the news media, and more.
But, Philadelphians interested would have the chance to be part of the agency that not only enforces the country’s immigration laws, but facilitates international travel and trade.
Bryce Harper won’t be at the MLB All-Star Game this week. But that doesn’t mean the Phillies’ right fielder isn’t the biggest star in the sport. ESPN recently ranked the most famous athletes in the world. Only one baseball player cracked the top 100: Harper.
Harper is a brand unto himself. And he’s intimately involved in how the “Bryce brand” is cultivated.
From a new line of barber shops to contact lenses to custom cleats, Harper’s image “transcends baseball."
- Believe it or not, 2020 Democrats are starting to sound a bit like Trump. Just listen to the language they use.
- A West Philly police commander wants to change how cops interact with residents. Will it work?
- Newly elected Pa. Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell wants to get Harrisburg to confront gun violence.
- An active shooter alert went to students, faculty, and employees at Jefferson University yesterday. Luckily, the message was mistakenly sent out.
- Gov. Tom Wolf announced he’d veto a bill Friday that will leave Pennsylvania without money for new voting machines.
- Some South Jersey residents are still displaced and continue to clean up following last month’s storms.
- The son of Philadelphia Sheriff Jewel Williams was shot Friday in the city. He was admitted to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
They most certainly do, @amyjani. Thanks for the snap of the mural of two-time World Cup champ and South Jersey’s own Carli Lloyd. You can check out the mural in Fishtown.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- Even if your house gets stolen, it may not be enough to get Philly’s District Attorney or the police department to help you.
- Do you want two-day shipping? Or 113 years of experience? An Italian Market shop is making plans to outwit Amazon.
- Jimmy Butler is now officially in Miami. Can Tobias Harris pick up the slack for the Sixers?
- So, apparently “zombie” cicadas exist. And they’re under the influence of a mind-controlling fungus.
- Does a new Pennsylvania law ban arming teachers? Depends whom you ask.
- Last week, legendary soul singer Patti LaBelle had a section of Broad Street named after her. But the city misspelled her name on the street signs. 😑
“The American experiment is unique because throughout history, tensions between freedom and oppression ultimately have been resolved in favor of freedom — even if sometimes it has taken much longer than it should have.” - The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about how the detention of children at the U.S. border “must end now.”
- Maternal health needs a “fourth trimester," according to Esther Laury, a Ph.D., R.N., and an assistant professor at Villanova University.
- What is it like to work at Hahnemann University Hospital as it plans to close? Michael J. Stephen, an associate professor of medicine at Drexel University and Hahnemann staff physician, collected his coworkers’ stories.
- Billy Penn rates Philly’s historic landmarks.
- Philadelphia magazine has a package on South Philly — its past, its present, and its future.
- When athletes suffer gruesome injuries, we watch — for some odd reason — replay after replay. The New York Times Magazine tries to find out why.
A Penn undergrad has been studying transit lines since he was in junior high. His goal is to ride all of SEPTA’s buses, trains, and trolleys. Every. Single. One.