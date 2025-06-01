Mixed feelings at Philly VA | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

The sun is expected to shine. Tonight, the Philly region just might get a chance to see the northern lights in the sky.

When employees at the Philadelphia Department of Veterans Affairs returned to work, they found themselves in a changed environment. Today’s main read unpacks what these federal workers are experiencing.

And after the Memorial Day shooting that rattled Philadelphia, police have beefed up their presence on a busy weekend for crowds in the city.

Looming mass layoffs. Offers to resign. Mandatory overtime requirements.

Upon returning to work in-person full-time earlier this month, Philadelphia employees responsible for veterans’ benefits came back to a “chaotic” situation, with complex feelings.

Morale is low, work-life balance is gone, and the threat of termination persists, even as employees continue to work hard, according to a union representative. The union they turn to help with workplace issues is also facing its own challenges.

And as some cope by taking time off, others are making plans to leave their jobs.

Notable quote: “Everybody’s holding their breath, waiting for the next shoe to drop,” one employee said.

From logistical challenges to privacy questions and understaffing problems, Fallon Roth and Ariana Perez-Castells have the story on Philly VA workers’ rocky transition back into the office.

Police were out in force at the Roots Picnic in Fairmount Park on Saturday, just five days after still-unidentified shooters fired into a Memorial Day crowd at nearby Lemon Hill, killing two people and wounding nine others.

The music and concert festival took place at the Mann Center, across the river and about three miles from Lemon Hill, a popular gathering spot that overlooks Boathouse Row. On Saturday before the gates to the venue opened, about seven police cars, a dozen officers, and two ambulances were stationed by the entrance to the Mann. Festival organizers expected nearly 30,000 people to attend each day.

“People can expect to see an increased police presence at various events throughout the city this weekend, including the Roots Picnic,” said Jasmine Colón-Reilly, a police spokesperson. — Michelle Myers and Zoe Greenberg

Hear from officials and concertgoers on safety measures at Roots Picnic.

What you should know today

What you’re saying about...

Yesterday, I asked if you had ever been to the exclusive Palizzi Social Club. Here are some reader reviews, edited for length and clarity:

Ruth S.: There’s nothing like Palizzi in Philly, so I understand the hype. It blends the perfect amount of Rat Pack cool with traditional Sicilian dishes that are perfectly prepared, incredible service, and great tunes. I love that everybody feels at home at Palizzi. P.S. If you like Palizzi, you’ll love Zeppoli in Collingswood.

Brunella R.: I’ve been there 3 times with different groups of friends. I found it dark, old and dirty. The food is good but not great enough to make me want to wait in line for hours.

