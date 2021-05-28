Happy Friday, dedicated readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter, and I hope you enjoy your Memorial Day weekend (despite the forecast).

First: As Pennsylvania reached a benchmark in coronavirus vaccinations, some pockets of the commonwealth lag far behind as demand remains low in rural areas.

Then: City Council approved legislation Thursday to create new police oversight group.

And: Critics say chocolate tycoon Milton Hershey’s charity could better spread its namesakes’ wealth.

Pennsylvania’s vaccination rate is in the top 10 nationwide, meaning that 70% of the state’s adults should be fully vaccinated by the end of next month.

But there are still gaps in the state’s progress. In 26 counties, more than 60% of residents haven’t gotten even one shot, according to state data through Tuesday. In some, it’s below 30%. Even Philadelphia slightly lags its neighboring counties.

The gaps are fueling ongoing efforts to combat hesitancy and to develop more vaccine incentives.

Read the full story from reporters Erin McCarthy and Justine McDaniel.

The Pennsylvania mask mandate will end on June 28, or when 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, whichever comes first.

As COVID-19 vaccines enable restaurants, bars, and schools in the region to reopen, health experts share their thoughts on this new freedom.

Chocolate tycoon Milton Hershey’s charity has ballooned to $17 billion, making it wealthier than the globally ambitious Ford Foundation.

But it’s mostly unknown outside Pennsylvania, as Hershey’s billions finance the education of just 2,100 low-income children at the Milton Hershey School, a private, preK-12 boarding school in the middle of the state.

Federal tax law does not require organizations like the Milton Hershey School to spend a particular amount each year on their charitable mission. But the widening chasm between what the school could spend to help poor children, and what it actually spends, has raised concerns.

Read the full story from reporters Bob Fernandez and Charlotte Keith.

“It’s time to start saying yes to America’s young people, and enlist them in our great democratic experiment when they’re fired up and ready to go. I fear that if we push this generation away, the next insurrection will make Jan. 6 seem like child’s play,” writes columnist Will Bunch, arguing that we could potentially prevent the next Jan. 6 by allowing 16-year-olds to vote.

The U.S. government and ordinary Americans must continue to support education and schools for Afghans after U.S. troops exit in July, writes columnist Trudy Rubin, as Afghan girls and women are in grave danger when our troops leave.

Columnist Jenice Armstrong knew The Voice winner Cam Anthony was going to be a big star the moment she heard him sing six years ago. Philly audiences are notoriously tough, she writes, so it had to have been intimidating for someone so young. But he grabbed that microphone like a pro and began belting.

Farmers Against Hunger will relocate its operations to a former peach orchard turned park in Burlington County, where a small plot of crops will help teach the public about healthy eating.