If you thought yesterday was hot, it’s not gonna get any cooler today. Summer’s first heat wave is coming and it might stretch into the weekend. Tonight and tomorrow, while you’re (hopefully) enjoying your air conditioning, Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage for two debates. In local politics, Pennsylvania’s GOP chair resigned yesterday following an Inquirer report about him trading sexually charged messages with a Philly City Council candidate. Plus, a union president representing hundreds of refinery workers is reacting angrily this morning following a report that Philadelphia Energy Solutions plans to close after last week’s explosions.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Special offer: What happened? Why? Become an Inquirer and get more of your questions answered. Take the first step with Digital Access for just 77¢ per week for 13 weeks. Because you give a damn. Subscribe today!

Inquirer Morning Briefing

Pennsylvania GOP Chair Val DiGiorgio traded sexually charged messages with a Philly Council candidate. Then he sent her an explicit photo.

The Inquirer examined 150 pages of messages between DiGiorgio and Irina Goldstein, a Republican City Council candidate, that she says the two exchanged between October and February.

A lawyer for DiGiorgio says the sexually charged messages with Goldstein, who was seeking his advice and support, were “mutual private exchanges between adults.” She accused him of harassing her.

Their interactions occurred not only as the party gears up to try to deliver Pennsylvania for President Trump in 2020, but at a time of renewed public scrutiny over how powerful men treat women. Over the past few years, political leaders on both sides of the aisle have seen their careers damaged or destroyed because of how they handled such matters.

Less than two hours after the Inquirer story published, DiGiorgio resigned as Pennsylvania’s GOP chairman.

Gov. Wolf deletes his texts, plus other revelations from our requests for Pa. officials’ messages and emails

Turns out Mayor Jim Kenney wasn’t the only elected official routinely deleting government-related text messages. The Inquirer requested various state officials’ messages for the month of March.

So far, The Inquirer has received records from five officials, with Gov. Tom Wolf the only one to not provide any text messages. State officials said Wolf only texts when he’s running late, for a quick “thanks," or for other “transitory” messages which, they argue, don’t need to be saved according to the state policy.

Inquirer reporter Claudia Vargas aimed to see how various levels of government apply Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law in responding to requests for records.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

View this post on Instagram

Just a dog and his city

A post shared by Sam Shechtman (@samshec) on

Honestly can’t decide what’s better, the dog or the skyline. Thanks for the picture, @samshec!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

What does that giant cross statue mean?
Signe Wilkinson
What does that giant cross statue mean?

“It would have been too late without the collective action of the subway riders. ‘You are the heroes,’ she said, tears streaming, ‘You just saved his life.’”Co-director of Health Policy for the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at Penn Janet Weiner writes about the emotional story of strangers jumping into action to help revive someone who overdosed on a SEPTA subway.

What we’re reading

Rings designed by Lauren Priori are photographed in her Center City office on Thursday, May 02, 2019. Priori is a jewelry designer who custom designs engagement rings for people.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Rings designed by Lauren Priori are photographed in her Center City office on Thursday, May 02, 2019. Priori is a jewelry designer who custom designs engagement rings for people.

Your Daily Dose of | 💍

Forget diamond engagement rings. Couples are looking for something that can be more personal, creative, and cheaper.