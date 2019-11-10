Ah, it was back in the late ’80s when Jerry’s, the restaurant I owned with my partner, Jerry DeLena, was closing and Dmitri, the husband of one of my friends who was waiting tables for us one night a week, asked if he could take over our lease. I insisted that he had children he needed to feed and that it was too small for that. How wrong I was and how wonderful it was to have it last so long ... with the coda that one of those little kids will now run his other place. — Rsethstrauss, on Dmitri’s, the Queen Village classic BYOB, has closed indefinitely