We dry out from last evening’s storm with a near-perfect day under sunny skies and temperatures expected to reach the 70s.

It’s Election Day in Pennsylvania, and our journalists are scattered throughout the commonwealth to deliver the latest in key Senate and gubernatorial races.

Also, we have a roundup of vital voting day stories to ensure that you are informed before you head to the polls or send in your ballot before tonight’s 8 p.m. deadline.

And as a complete aside, you have to read this 12-year-old’s love letter to Sixers star Joel Embiid.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Voters in Pa. will head to the polls today following a Monday full of twists and questions, with one front-runner hospitalized, a surging candidate facing new questions, and a cliff-hanger finish looming in the Republican Senate race.

The headline has still been centered on the surprising rise of GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette 👆🏽, who faced new questions about participating in the march that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, her Islamophobic tweets, and a suggestion that if she loses, she won’t support either of her top Republican rivals, Mehmet Oz and David McCormick.

Mind you, this is all in just the race for U.S. Senate.

Our reporters Jonathan Tamari, Juliana Feliciano Reyes, and Sean Collins Walsh set the stage in key races.

And, for news and reaction from across the state, make our election blog one of your tabs today.

Your 2022 Pa. primary election resource guide

It’s Election Day, but if you still believe that you don’t have a handle on the candidates — especially in the races for Pennsylvania’s next U.S. senator and next governor — we’ve compiled resources to guide you.

🗳️ Still unsure who the candidates are? Here’s the lowdown on the ones who will appear on your ballot.

🗳️ For the hopefuls running for Senate, you can track their campaign paths.

🗳️ Need to find your polling place or understand what the questions about Philadelphia’s Home Rule Charter mean on the ballot? Our primary voter’s guide can help.

🗳️ There’s a very good chance we’ll know winners in key races tonight. Here’s why.

🗳️ Finally, track the results as they arrive tonight by bookmarking our 2022 Pa. Primary Election Results page.

What you should know today

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Did you know that one of America’s oldest firehouses still stands in Mount Holly? Construction has begun on moving the 8-by-12-by-11-foot firehouse into its new home inside the current firehouse in the town. Today’s question: Can you guess when that fire company was founded? Take a guess and find the answer here.

a. 1752

b. 1774

c. 1787

d. 1812

What we’re…

👏🏽 Applauding: The rideshare driver who refused a bar owner and his companion over racist comments.

👋 Introducing: The new CEO of Visit Philadelphia, Angela Val.

👀 Noticing: The number of million-dollar home sales in Philly has reached a record level since more people have continued to work from home.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

One part of Philly’s fine dining elite.

PETS ARE STRHN

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shoutout to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shoutout goes to Bob Bogart of Glen Rock, Pa., who correctly guessed QUESTLOVE as Friday’s answer.

Photo of the day

That’s Tuesday. Now go wear that “I Voted” sticker like the badge of honor it is. ✌️