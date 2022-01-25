You’re heading into the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the 40s before the forecast dips back into the 20s tomorrow.

Today we look at how this year’s race for Pennsylvania governor could shape the future of voting in the state.

Also, we have details on the Broad Street Run returning to regularly scheduled programming. 🏃

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The Democratic push to change voting laws fizzled in Washington this month, but Pennsylvania is about to see its own battle on the issue: the governor’s race.

This fall’s election will almost certainly decide whether significant rollbacks of mail voting and other new restrictions are signed by a new Republican governor — or blocked by a Democratic successor to Gov. Tom Wolf. It’s likely to be one of the most high-stakes consequences of the election, one that could ripple into the 2024 presidential campaign.

Republicans running to replace Wolf are promising to repeal the bipartisan 2019 law that allowed for widespread mail voting. They also plan to impose voter ID requirements, restrict mail ballot drop boxes, and do away with other procedures adopted during the pandemic. Some have said they would eliminate mail voting almost entirely, severely curtailing an option used by 2.6 million Pennsylvanians in 2020, mostly Democrats.

The only major Democrat in the field, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, has pledged to veto nearly all those ideas, including any attempt to restrict mail voting.

Our reporter Jonathan Tamari explains what’s at stake in this 2022 election.

What you should know today

Since the start of the pandemic, the annual part-run, part-festival that is the Broad Street Run has been touch and go. But organizers say the race will return to its regular slot, once again taking over a 10-mile stretch of Broad Street in May.

Here’s some stuff you might want to know.

🏃 When can I register? Registration for this year’s race will open the first week of February on the race’s official website.

🏃 How many years has the race been held? This will be the 42nd edition of the Broad Street Run.

🏃 How many people take part? In a non-pandemic year, there were as many as 40,000 people participating. Roughly 18,500 people signed up last year, with 17,000 needing to show proof of vaccination to run, while 1,500 more took advantage of a virtual option.

Our reporter Ximena Conde has more on this year’s race and what runners can expect.

Also, I dug up this great story on the science of the course and its advantages for runners of all types.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

On this date in 2020, the Academy of Music had a special guest during its 163rd Anniversary Concert and Ball. Today’s question: Think you know who it was? Take a guess and then find the answer here.

a. Lin Manuel Miranda

b. John Lithgow

c. Elton John

What we’re …

🤩 Mulling: The real possibility of James Harden joining the Sixers. Though I’m torn on what that might mean for fan favorite Tyrese Maxey.

📚 Reading: This interesting take by W. Kamau Bell on what defines the lasting legacy of comedian Bill Cosby.

📺 Watching: I’m really intrigued by The Puppet Master, the new Netflix docuseries about a British con artist who tricked people into believing he was a real-life James Bond.

Photo of the day

Always a pleasure, Philly. I’ll catch you tomorrow. 👋🏽