If political maps only counted voters instead of residents, that would have a major impact on places with more children and non-voting immigrants. The Philadelphia region is one of those areas. Also, driving in the city might lead you to get frustrated with traffic lights. Well, there’s a reason for that: many of Philly’s traffic lights are too old to sync-up with a citywide traffic-control system. And, last night in the second of two Democratic presidential debates, former-VP Joe Biden and N.J. Sen. Cory Booker clashed with each other over their respective records on criminal justice reform and race.
Did your super-smart and always-in-the-know friend forward this email to you? You can sign up to get it, too.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
The voting-rights fight that could shape state and national politics for years settles on these questions: Should all people have equal representation? Or, should all eligible voters have equal opportunity to elect that representation?
The key difference between the choices rests with areas that might have more children, and those with more non-citizen immigrants. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month that said that states can decide legislative boundaries based on the number of voter-eligible citizens.
If that was to happen, Philly and the 'burbs could lose representation.
In short: they’re old, using 60-year-old tech. Because of that, two-thirds of the city’s 3,000 intersections with traffic signals have lights that are antiquated and prone to breakdowns.
The fact that they even work is somewhat remarkable. About a dozen workers set the lights’ timers by hand. They’re kept running using spare parts and ingenuity.
These old lights are incompatible with a modern operation, making Philadelphia’s effort to create a central traffic-control system as slow as rush hour in Center City.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced yesterday that the state would spend $4.3 million to help remove lead paint from Philadelphia schools. Including the millions of dollars the state paid last year to help with the issue, Pennsylvania has allocated $12 million to fixing the environmental hazards in Philly’s schools.
“No parent should have to worry about the health risk of sending their child to school, and no student should be at risk from lead paint,” said Wolf, who spoke at an Overbrook elementary school.
Wolf added that the spending was spurred because of The Inquirer’s Toxic City series, which detailed health threats posed to children by lead paint, asbestos and other issues.
- Joe Biden was again at the center of attention in last night’s Democratic debate in Detroit, and at times it seemed like it was nine against one. He was prepared for that.
- Seven Philadelphia police officers who had racist or otherwise offensive Facebook posts documented in an online database have resigned in the last two weeks, the Police Department confirmed yesterday.
- Harold Prince, known as “Hal,” passed away yesterday at 91. Prince was a dominant figure on Broadway over the decades, with a portfolio that included West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, The Phantom of the Opera, and more. Prince graduated from Penn in 1948 and had a Philadelphia theater named in his honor.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy scored a victory over South Jersey power broker George Norcross III yesterday as a judge dismissed Norcross’ lawsuit against Murphy. The lawsuit alleged that the governor had illegally formed a group to investigate the state’s tax incentive programs.
- Philly went from being behind the curve on worker laws to becoming a trailblazer. What changed?
- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane left prison yesterday morning after serving eight months following her 2016 corruption charges. She was originally sentenced to serve at least 10 months, but she got credit for what the prison’s warden called “good behavior.”
- Gov. Tom Wolf ordered an overhaul of Pennsylvania’s oversight of juvenile residential programs. He cited The Inquirer’s reporting on violence against children at the Glen Mills Schools.
Well, now I know where I’m going for lunch. Thanks, @andres.guillen.sd.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- The MLB trade deadline came and went Wednesday and the Phillies made one move, but also left a lot of questions unanswered.
- John Miller was arrested in 1997 for a murder he said he didn’t commit. A key witness recanted his statements — and then went even further.
- In an act of “shameless self-promotion," a Philly jeweler made his prosthetic thumb ... out of silver.
- Philly’s BlackStar Festival starts today, and runs through Sunday. The festival showcases the visual and storytelling traditions of the African diaspora around the world with over 100 screenings, panels and other events. Some highlights: Solange, Spike Lee, The Roots, and more.
- Many nurses feel burned out working in nursing homes. So much so that they say they can’t finish their work.
- Avery Glantz and Cal Plohoros are teen ninjas. And the American Ninja Warrior Junior competitors’ strength and agility is buoyed by community and support.
“The cash generated from Philadelphians and visitors who park on the street or in city owned garages, or who are ticketed, towed, or booted for various infractions, are supposed to help support the schools but instead underwrite the lush salaries and posh perks, which helps explain its outsized influence in the city.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about the “family values” at Philly’s Parking Authority.
- To lead in wireless technology, Pennsylvania should pass 5G legislation, Jonathan Adelstein writes. Adelstein is the founder and CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association.
- Karl W. Smith, a former assistant economics professor at the University of North Carolina, writes for Bloomberg Opinion that Amazon is saving retail, not destroying it
- WHYY reports that the FBI is investigating SEPTA over an embezzlement scheme.
- Who wants to get super nerdy about baseball with me? Have you seen that crazy pitch that the Tampa Bay Rays’ Oliver Drake threw that appears to defy physics? Well, it doesn’t. And Wired shows how.
- The California Sunday Magazine explores how decades of corruption and greed, neglect and bad politics led to last year’s devastating fire in California.