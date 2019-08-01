If political maps only counted voters instead of residents, that would have a major impact on places with more children and non-voting immigrants. The Philadelphia region is one of those areas. Also, driving in the city might lead you to get frustrated with traffic lights. Well, there’s a reason for that: many of Philly’s traffic lights are too old to sync-up with a citywide traffic-control system. And, last night in the second of two Democratic presidential debates, former-VP Joe Biden and N.J. Sen. Cory Booker clashed with each other over their respective records on criminal justice reform and race.