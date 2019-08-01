If political maps only counted voters instead of residents, that would have a major impact on places with more children and non-voting immigrants. The Philadelphia region is one of those areas. Also, driving in the city might lead you to get frustrated with traffic lights. Well, there’s a reason for that: many of Philly’s traffic lights are too old to sync-up with a citywide traffic-control system. And, last night in the second of two Democratic presidential debates, former-VP Joe Biden and N.J. Sen. Cory Booker clashed with each other over their respective records on criminal justice reform and race.

What would happen to Philly’s power if political maps counted voters instead of residents?

If state political maps are drawn using the population of eligible voters instead of the total population, as the president and others have suggested, Philadelphia and North Jersey would lose power.
The voting-rights fight that could shape state and national politics for years settles on these questions: Should all people have equal representation? Or, should all eligible voters have equal opportunity to elect that representation?

The key difference between the choices rests with areas that might have more children, and those with more non-citizen immigrants. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month that said that states can decide legislative boundaries based on the number of voter-eligible citizens.

If that was to happen, Philly and the 'burbs could lose representation.

The reason Philly’s traffic lights can’t be synced-up

In short: they’re old, using 60-year-old tech. Because of that, two-thirds of the city’s 3,000 intersections with traffic signals have lights that are antiquated and prone to breakdowns.

The fact that they even work is somewhat remarkable. About a dozen workers set the lights’ timers by hand. They’re kept running using spare parts and ingenuity.

These old lights are incompatible with a modern operation, making Philadelphia’s effort to create a central traffic-control system as slow as rush hour in Center City.

Gov. Wolf announces millions in funding to fix environmental hazards in Philly schools

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced yesterday that the state would spend $4.3 million to help remove lead paint from Philadelphia schools. Including the millions of dollars the state paid last year to help with the issue, Pennsylvania has allocated $12 million to fixing the environmental hazards in Philly’s schools.

“No parent should have to worry about the health risk of sending their child to school, and no student should be at risk from lead paint,” said Wolf, who spoke at an Overbrook elementary school.

Wolf added that the spending was spurred because of The Inquirer’s Toxic City series, which detailed health threats posed to children by lead paint, asbestos and other issues.

Opinions

“The cash generated from Philadelphians and visitors who park on the street or in city owned garages, or who are ticketed, towed, or booted for various infractions, are supposed to help support the schools but instead underwrite the lush salaries and posh perks, which helps explain its outsized influence in the city.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about the “family values” at Philly’s Parking Authority.

  • To lead in wireless technology, Pennsylvania should pass 5G legislation, Jonathan Adelstein writes. Adelstein is the founder and CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association.
  • Karl W. Smith, a former assistant economics professor at the University of North Carolina, writes for Bloomberg Opinion that Amazon is saving retail, not destroying it

