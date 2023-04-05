Cracking down on wage theft | Morning Newsletter

You can expect patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. Temps will reach the high 70s.

Philadelphia is coming after employers that shirk city orders and refuse to pay their workers what they’re owed. For the first time in seven years, the city is suing an employer who broke its 2016 wage theft law.

Our lead story explores the city’s escalating efforts to enforce the worker protection.

The city filed a complaint in Common Pleas Court earlier this year against Joe Carvalho, a Philadelphia construction company owner who the city says broke its wage theft law twice.

Carvalho’s first violation, dated September 2020, was for stealing $4,822 from a worker. Separately in March 2021, Carvalho didn’t pay an employee for eight days worth of work, totaling $1,105 in wages and overtime.

Necessary context: The lawsuit represents an escalation of the city’s efforts to enforce its 2016 wage theft law. In some cases, it can take years for workers to get paid after they win a wage theft claim. Some never get paid at all.

The Department’s Office of Worker Protections has begun taking legal action to force bad actors — employers that broke the law but refuse to adhere to city orders and pay workers what they’re owed — into compliance. Lawsuits are “an avenue of last resort,” the spokesperson said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health shut down Berwick Hospital Center’s emergency room because of a lack of staffing, accelerating a closure its owners began planning earlier that summer.

The 90-bed facility is currently operating only as a 14-bed inpatient geriatric psychiatry facility.

Priyam Sharma, of Michigan, bought the hospital in 2020 amid the hospital’s financial troubles. The Sharma family, including Priyam’s husband, Sanjay Sharma, and their son, Sanyam Sharma, have bought and run at least two other hospitals.

Important note: One Sharma hospital, 200 miles southwest of Chicago, closed in January 2021 after the state found numerous health and safety violations. The Sharmas sold that hospital.

One doctor who worked at Berwick told The Inquirer it didn’t take long before the staff became concerned about the billing process, how records were being handled, and overall patient care. Some staffers contacted the FBI.

A defunct website for one Sharma affiliate — SBJ Group — claimed the company specialized in “hospital turnaround.” The former Berwick doctor believes the Sharmas wanted the hospital to fail so it could be flipped.

What you should know today

Here’s your fun story of the day.

Meet Valerie Bertsch of Medford Lakes, New Jersey. She’s a real estate broker who turned her garage into a bunny cafe and home for foster rabbits.

She’s always been drawn to rabbits, so much that she decorated her home with paintings and sculptures of bunnies. But for most of her life, she only had cats and dogs as pets.

She finally took the plunge of getting her own as a pet two years ago.

Fast forward to today, she’s now fostering 10 bunnies and has two litter box-trained “house buns” of her own.

