Waiting out the war back home | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to a new month. Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high of 50.

Jury selection is set to begin today for former Local 98 leader John Dougherty. It’s his second federal trial in two years. This time, it’s for embezzling from his union. If you want to go deeper than the headlines, sign up for Inside Johnny Doc’s Trial. It’s weekly briefing from The Inquirer’s Jeremy Roebuck and Oona Goodin-Smith.

But first, let’s get to our main story of the day. Nine Israeli children have been relocated to the Philadelphia region and enrolled at an area Jewish school to wait out the Israel-Hamas war. The school anticipates up to 10 more arrivals in the coming weeks.

Our lead story follows how the school is accommodating their newest students.

Marc Ufberg and his 8-year-old son, Matan, were hiking in the Golan Heights on Oct. 7 when they found out Hamas had attacked southern Israel.

As they drove home to Herzilya, a coastal city north of Tel Aviv, they saw military reservists putting on uniforms in gas station parking lots.

Within days, Ufberg made the decision to send his son back to his birthplace in the United States to stay with family in the Philly region.

Matan is one of nine Israeli children who have relocated and now enrolled at Raymond and Ruth Perelman Jewish Day School, a private K-5 school with campuses in Wynnewood and Elkins Park. Tuition is temporarily waved since it’s unclear how long the students will be here.

Note: The Israel-Hamas war has already displaced more than 250,000 Israelis and 1.4 million Palestinians. President Joe Biden’s administration admits few Palestinian refugees to the United States each year, and there is no indication that will change. But the United States is relaxing travel restrictions to admit more Israelis seeking refuge.

Read on to learn how Matan is adjusting to the transition.

Reckless construction next door compromises or destroys 50 Philly rowhouses each year.

Because the city’s rowhouses are built to stand together, one decaying vacant house or one careless demolition is a threat to neighbors. It’s especially common in gentrifying neighborhoods in Philly where construction has swept through an aging rowhouse city.

An Inquirer investigation using city records and the most recent U.S. Census found that the damage is concentrated in formerly redlined communities.

Residents in majority-Black neighborhoods are five times more likely than those in white areas to live in a rowhouse adjoining an unsafe building. They are four times more likely to live in an unsafe building, such as one with a collapsing roof or fractured walls. They are five times more likely to live next to a construction site that the city identified as having unsafe practices.

Continue reading to learn what it’ll take to get stronger protections and other solutions.

What you should know today

