You just can’t predict a Philly winter — and we’ve got 130 years of data to back that up. While summers have been relatively consistent, the irregularity of winter months across the Mid-Atlantic region is stark.

Consider just some of the data:

😎 From summer 1991 through summer 2020, the most frequent July highs were in the 80s and lower 90s, while slightly cooler highs in the 70s and hotter ones above 95 were less common.

⛄ But January temperatures over those same 30 years spanned a much wider range, with highs ranging from 6 degrees all the way to 73 degrees.

🧥 In fact, from 1890 to 2020, temperatures have ranged from 11 degrees below freezing to as high as 79 degrees.

Our resident weather expert, Anthony R. Wood, teamed up with data reporter Aseem Shukla for this interactive and informative look at just how wild our winters have truly been.

The fear and concern following the off-campus shooting deaths of a young teen and a student have Temple students, faculty, parents, and neighbors calling for safety.

A candlelight vigil on campus remembering the life of law school hopeful Sam Collington followed a community meeting in which people demanded answers. And though Temple has vowed to ramp up its police patrols on and around campus, Erica Atwood, a city official, cautions that the community can’t “arrest our way out of this problem.”

“Until we as a country commit ourselves to get to the bottom line, particularly in poor communities of color, and we start to build strategies and policies and practices and programs that undo some of the historical racism and systemic racism that we see in our neighborhoods, we’re going to, unfortunately, go through these ebbs and flows.”

Reporters Ellie Rushing and Susan Snyder attended both and set the scene of a campus seeking solutions and solace.

