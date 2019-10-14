Six people were shot yesterday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, including a 14-year-old boy. Check Inquirer.com for more developments throughout the day.

In other news, the Eagles fell to 3-3 after a lackluster performance in Minnesota. And, synagogues throughout the region have been contemplating security measures a year after the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Synagogues are meant to welcome strangers. A year after Pittsburgh shooting, they lock their doors.

Officer Dan Gilbert stands guard out at Beth David Reform Congregation.
Emily Cohen
Officer Dan Gilbert stands guard out at Beth David Reform Congregation.

Since the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh last October, congregations have thought long and hard about weighing their inherent openness with security measures. For some this High Holiday season, that has meant having photo IDs and bags checked, seeing bolted doors, and walking past armed guards.

Is this who we want to be?” a rabbi in Chester Springs asks. He and others see synagogues’ openness as a fundamental tenet of the Jewish faith. But violence has tested that.

Breathalyzer for weed, backed by a Philly investor, could be a ‘game changer’ for legalization efforts

Some legalization efforts are stalled because police can’t tell whether someone is high. For alcohol, a breathalyzer test can determine whether someone is over the legal limit. But for marijuana, there wasn’t an equivalent tool.

Until now.

A breathalyzer device has been developed in Northern California. It’s portable, can run tests for both alcohol and marijuana, and could change the minds of those opposed to legalizing marijuana. Plus, a Philadelphia growth equity fund is helping lead the financial backing.

As Philadelphia aims to curb racial disparities, police stops of black drivers are skyrocketing

Philadelphia police and civil rights lawyers have been monitoring pedestrian stops and frisks since 2011. But they haven’t studied vehicle stops as closely.

Now, police data show that cops have stopped a lot more vehicles from January through August this year than they did during the same period last year. And stops of black drivers have accounted for the bulk of that increase.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

@gritadelphia/Instagram

Cool shot from yesterday’s Gritty 5K. Thanks for sharing, @gritadelphia!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Benjamin Franklin High School still closed
Signe Wilkinson
Benjamin Franklin High School still closed

“There may still be jurors who refuse to convict no matter how much evidence is presented. Especially if it’s a case involving a white cop and a black victim. That’s because we still have a lot of work to do in this country when it comes to race.” — columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about the mistrial in the ex-police chief’s hate-crime assault case.

What we’re reading

  • Is there a reason why mission-driven restaurants seem to fail in Philly? Philadelphia magazine looks into the closings of spots such as Rooster and EAT Café.
  • A man was tasked with finding who the ashes in an urn belonged to. The mystery took months to unravel. In that time, he befriended those ashes. The Tampa Bay Times tells the story of a Vietnam veteran, who is now buried with honors.
  • Feeling as if you’re not seeing your friends as often as you used to? The Atlantic says you’re not alone.