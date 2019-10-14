Officer Dan Gilbert stands guard out front of Beth David Reform Congregation. Over the past year, Jewish congregations all over the world have debated the best ways to welcome all who wish to pray on the holiest days in the Jewish year, while also implementing security appropriate for their community. This year for the high holidays Beth David Reform Congregation, in Gladwyne, has instituted a variety of measures including a safety information card in the pews of the sanctuary and an armed local police officer posted out front.