A ‘dead zone’ for service | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to a mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 65 and some light winds.

📧 In case you missed it: Tomorrow, we’re launching a new newsletter, Inside Johnny Doc’s Trial. It’s a weekly briefing on the ex-Local 98 leader’s federal embezzlement trial from reporters Jeremy Roebuck and Oona Goodin-Smith. The ex-labor boss is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the union he led for nearly three decades. You don’t want to miss this, so sign up to get on the list here.

For some Verizon customers in West Philadelphia, their neighborhood was a “dead zone” for service. Residents became even more frustrated after Verizon’s response. Our main story today explores what happened and how the problem finally got fixed.

Margaux Munnelly noticed she couldn’t make calls while walking her dog at night. Jake Blanch couldn’t work in his garage without losing service.

Sometimes their phones would show a bar or two of connection, but they still couldn’t make calls or send texts.

These neighbors and others started to compare notes and found a pattern: People along streets serviced by Verizon or a subsidiary were experiencing similar service interruptions.

Notable quote: “If I was outside my house and there was an emergency, I couldn’t even contact the police because we have no service,” Emily Hammer said.

Residents reached out to the company and compared notes again. Written exchanges provided few answers and over the phone, representatives offered different explanations and “solutions.” Some received free extenders, and others were reassured that a “tower was redirected” during maintenance.

Yet October came and went with no remedies until The Inquirer asked Verizon about the dead zone. But by Thursday, the company said service was restored.

Keep reading for the company’s explanation of what happened and how the problem finally got (mostly) fixed.

What you should know today

Val Shively’s Upper Darby shop might be the world’s greatest record store, with 4 million records on hand. Smithsonian magazine has called it “the world’s greatest record store.” But visitors shouldn’t expect to browse.

Shively is the larger-than-life subject of Christopher Plant’s new documentary film ReCollections: Val Shively — 50 Years of Collecting Records in Philadelphia.

Apart from amassing a remarkable collection at R&B Records, Shively, 79, is a one-of-a-kind living, breathing repository of music history who now wonders what legacy a lifetime of collecting will leave behind.

Keep reading for our pop critic Dan DeLuca’s story experience inside this fantastically cluttered and storied shop.

❓Pop quiz❓

Approximately how many black bears are living in Pennsylvania?

A) 800

B) 5,000

C) 15,000

D) 40,000

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Into the mountains

COOP SON

Photo of the day

🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to: “Now I’m lost at sea, at what cost I’m free / On an odyssey of apologies.” 🎶

