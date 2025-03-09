The city is aging unevenly | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

While Philadelphia has aged alongside millennials who make up the largest portion of city residents, some areas are getting younger — and less affordable. Our main read explores the data and what’s driving it in one West Philly neighborhood.

In the time that the city has grown overall older, Mantua, which borders Drexel University, has gotten younger.

As demographics shift, Mantua has become one of the youngest neighborhoods in the city. And as family homes were replaced by vacant lots that eventually became student apartments, it has become increasingly unaffordable for long-term residents.

The data: The median age of a Mantua resident was 29.9 in 2023, more than two years younger than in 2010, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent American Community Survey.

The takeaway: This marks one of the sharpest declines in age among any neighborhood and occurred during a period when the city’s median age rose 1.4 years, to 35.1.

What’s happening: The area is experiencing “studentification,” or when the age of a neighborhood drops as a nearby university’s presence sprawls beyond its campus, according to Emily Dowdall, president of policy solutions at the Reinvestment Fund, a community development nonprofit. An Inquirer analysis of their figures shows Mantua is Philly’s sixth-most-unaffordable neighborhood for long-term residents.

What experts are saying: “The community can actually feel like a sandwich” as anchoring institutions close in, said Mantua Civic Association president De’Wayne Drummond.

Go deeper with reporters Beatrice Forman and Joe Yerardi to learn how Drexel’s expansion created a perfect storm for real estate developers, and why experts say Mantua has been slow to completely “studentify.”

What you should know today

What does the tooth fairy pay these days? For some Philly-area kids, it means waking up to as much as $20 or $50.

Parents face tough tooth fairy choices as the value of a lost tooth goes up nationwide. In Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, tooth fairies seem to be giving more than the sprites of other states. And while cash remains king for some, others are opting for gift cards or other forms of payment.

One local dentist says there’s also added pressure to “keep up with the Joneses” due to social media.

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy talked to parents and dentists in the region about these traditions, the incentives, and lessons to be learned.

The Flyers have traded the veteran forward to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “I don’t wanna feel, I don’t wanna cry / So I’m gonna dance until I feel alright.” In addition to Lady Gaga’s new record, I’ve been enjoying The 1975′s latest live album, and a new volume of live sessions from Men I Trust.

On another musical note, how does a new limited edition LP of Bon Jovi’s best-selling album sound? What if it features actual “watery liquid”? The era of seemingly limitless variants truly makes people go wild in the streets.

