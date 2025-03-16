A controversial church expansion | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, gusty, and warm with a high hear 70. Strong storms may come “in waves” starting in the evening.

The Inquirer’s Spring Arts Guide is here. Let us point you to the shows we’re most excited to see this season — plus nearby food and drink recommendations.

But first, our lead story covers the expansion of a controversial church into the Philadelphia suburbs as it faces allegations of cult-like behavior across the globe.

— Paola Pérez

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church is a fundamentalist group with about 54,000 members worldwide.

Though membership has declined across the country, it is rising in Delaware County, and the church has purchased a handful of properties around Middletown Township along the way.

The Brethren have long been known for imposing boundaries on outside life, but some former members have compared life under the church to that of a “cult.” They say they lived in fear, their activities, clothing, and even their thinking was “really regimented and controlled,” and recount being shunned after leaving their congregation.

Allegations like these have been investigated by news organizations in the United Kingdom and Australia, but none have been raised in Delco. The Brethren categorically deny any wrongdoing, and tout a more modern approach with looser restrictions and public integration of members in recent years.

In their own words: “To be clear, most of us live normal lives, run normal businesses, have normal families, and work with and alongside many people from outside of our church community,” a spokesperson said.

Reporter Jesse Bunch explores the group’s history and their larger ambitions for the area.

What you should know today

Between familiar names and new offerings, a wide array of theater will take center stage across the Philadelphia area in the coming months.

We have everything from picks for pop concerts to must-see dance performances this season. But first, to help you take the guesswork out of your pre- or post-show meal, we put together a list of exciting theater performances to attend — complete with our recommendation on where to eat.

Here’s a preview:

🎭 After ‘Birthday Candles’ at People’s Light in Malvern, try fresh pastas at Restaurant Alba or indulge in the pretzel-crusted chicken schnitzel at General Warren.

🎭 With ‘Rent’ at the Arden Theatre in Old City, consider a trusty pizza slice from Angelo, or go for classic French cuisine from Royal Boucherie, and top it off with a buzzy drink from Bleu Martini.

🎭 And ‘Primary Trust’ at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton might make you crave a cocktail, so stop by Dinky Bar & Kitchen next door; for food, venture into Ayat for a Palestinian feast or Agricola Eatery for a family-style meal.

See the full list of 10 shows paired with (more than) 10 best dinner spots to keep you busy this spring. And dive into the rest of our guide highlighting the best jazz concerts of the season, the eight books with Philly roots to pick up and read, and 10 great classical concerts spanning the genres.

❓Pop quiz

Who made an appearance on the Philly podcast Between Us Girlies and was crowned the show’s “fifth honorary girlie”?

A) Jazmine Sullivan

B) Gov. Josh Shapiro

C) Bradley Cooper

D) Quinta Brunson

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Public research institution in New Jersey

RINGER SURVEY TITUS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Stacy Calabretta who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis, cocreator and star of the hit Apple TV series, confirmed on the New Heights podcast that the show will return for a fourth season — and he’ll be coaching a women’s team.

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “I don’t think we rhyme / I will wear you down in time.” I was reading an intriguing story about “The Philadelphia Five,” a group of Irish gunrunners who ferried rifles to the I.R.A., and it made me want to put on Fontaines D.C.

What are you listening to? Email me your song or album recommendations.

👋🏽 That’s it for now. Thanks for starting your day here. Have a great one.