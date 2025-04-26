Snow models were way wrong | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

This is Saturday.

There’s a chance of storms throughout the day, so grab an umbrella on your way out.

Today, I’m talking about Philadelphians coping with a frustratingly changeable spring, and why a computer model that called for a ton of snow for Philly missed the mark — by a lot.

Plus, there’s news on the Trump administration walking back efforts to revoke student visas, rising constructions costs impacting SEPTA, and why PennDot suddenly canceled some Northeast Philadelphians’ driver’s licenses.

You might agree with T.S. Eliot, who bills April as the cruelest month. Or you might side with Cheryl Frasier in Miss Congeniality (2000), who believes April 25 is the perfect “date” for a very simple reason: “It’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.” One month into the meteorological spring, Philly has certainly experienced both the pleasant and less tolerable moments of a season in flux.

Earlier this month, I woke up in the middle of the night frazzled by a thunderstorm that knocked out power for thousands in the Philly region, followed by windy yet tolerable days. Soon enough, the temperature scale became unstable and I couldn’t make heads or tails out of what to wear outside. At least April showers bring many more May flowers — and just two weeks’ worth of showers brought more rain to Philly than it saw in the entire fall.

But beyond the annual struggle with allergies and the dormant creepy crawlies coming back out, this ricochet between gusty chills in the 20s and suddenly sweatier afternoons has been an exercise in patience with the chaotic atmosphere. (And also a literal exercise — swapping winter jackets for lighter clothes is a whole workout.) It also means wrestling with layers you needed in the morning then get desperate to ditch by the afternoon. One Philadelphian on Reddit expressed their feelings about this mixed bag with a passionate indictment: “Spring, I hate you. I hate your stinking guts."

I think we’re past “fools’ spring” and "spring of deception.” And now that “second winter” is likely done and dusted, some can’t help but chafe at the highbrow forecast that “actual winter” in Philly was expected to see nearly 130 inches of snow. The real seasonal total? 8.1 inches. Predictions aren’t promises, but boy, that was off. According to the computations of Tony Wood, The Inquirer’s expert on all things atmosphere, models missed the mark by about 10 feet. This takes into account the latest date that measurable snow was ever recorded in the city, which is April 27.

So where did all the huge snow hoopla come from? How do these models even work, and are they really getting better at observing and anticipating precipitation? Why was the GFS model so confident we’d get buried in white stuff? Wood has some answers. In the meantime, I’m going to work on cleaning out my closet, and making fun plans to match this warmth. Anyone up for a hike or a trip down the Shore?

(P.S. Want to get The Inquirer’s free Outdoorsy newsletter? Look forward to its official return very soon. I’ll be giving you guides to make the most of your time outside. Sign up here.)

More than 100,000 people nationwide, including 5,000 in the Philadelphia area, are waiting for organ donations, a reality that was unfamiliar to Vinny Vella — until he faced end-stage kidney failure.

Vella, an Inquirer staff writer, says he was fortunate to find a match and get a second chance at life. But this experience opened his eyes to a largely hidden health crisis in our midst.

“I sincerely hope that those who are willing and able would give some serious consideration to becoming a donor,” Vella writes in a column ahead of Sunday’s Gift of Life Donor Dash.

Read on for Vella’s story and his call for awareness of organ donation and funding to support struggling families.

This article of clothing, stained with blood from the night slain President Abraham Lincoln wore them to the theater, is on display in Philly. (Psst: Today is the last day to see them.)

A) scarf

B) shoes

C) gloves

D) glasses

Think you know? Check your answer.

Hint: Jennifer Higdon’s $130 million-heist opera 👩 👀 🔒

ATHENS MOSCOW WEEDILY

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Paula Ninerell who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Real ID. With the May 7 REAL ID deadline fast approaching, New Jersey has begun to offer “life-or-death” emergency expedited appointments for specific travel situations.

Happy belated birthday to the Phillie Phanatic, who celebrated and ate cake with Gritty, Swoop, and other mascot buddies at Citizens Bank Park last Sunday. The Phils didn’t win that day (boo), but at least Phanatic got to party with the whole park. How old is Phanatic now? I’ll take your guesses here.

Walk around the city’s streets and alleys, and “sometimes you find a gem,” as Rob Hirsh discovered.

Corey Rodriguez caught a glimpse of a Phils home run from thousands of feet in the air.

And people are plugging their zip codes into The Inquirer’s boozy tool to learn what their neighbors are sipping. Turns out I live in “vodka-town.” Tito’s is the community favorite.

