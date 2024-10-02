Dems’ working-class conundrum | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

The city is still deep blue, but Democrats stand to lose ground among working-class voters — a phenomenon that cuts across racial lines but is most acute in Philadelphia’s Latino-majority neighborhoods. Today’s lead story is the latest in our series on the trends and places that will decide who wins the swing state, and possibly the November election.

And Penn Maid, the iconic dairy brand whose sour cream jars might have been your family’s drinking glasses, is no more. But the brand lives on in the region’s collective memory.

Here’s what to know today.

The battle for Pennsylvania could come down to Philadelphia’s working-class neighborhoods, Democratic strongholds that have shifted right over the past two presidential elections.

That’s due to both more votes cast for former President Donald Trump in some wards, and to lower turnout overall in others. Either way, it could be a problem for Vice President Kamala Harris as both parties seek to position themselves as the champion of the working class.

Lagging allegiance: Though Dems still outnumber the GOP seven to one in Philly, Republicans are outpacing their competitors in new voter registrations — 10,300 registrants since the end of 2023 versus Democrats’ 9,800.

Income indicators: From 2016 to 2020, the more impoverished a Philadelphia precinct, the more Republican it got.

A key group: The rightward shift is most pronounced among the city’s Latinos, who are also the fastest growing demographic group in Philadelphia.

The Inquirer’s politics team spoke to the voters behind the data about how these trends are playing out in their communities.

🗳️ Pennsylvania has never elected a woman as the state’s chief executive. Leaders weigh in on how gender might impact the presidential election.

🗳️ A Trump ad criticizing Harris for saying she’d support taxpayer-paid gender transition surgery for inmates includes an image of Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s former physician general, seemingly implying she is an imprisoned criminal.

🗳️ Some Philadelphia voters report the envelopes accompanying their mail-in ballots were already sealed. There are solutions to ensure votes are counted.

🗳️ State Rep. Frank Burns, a Democrat in Cambria County, is running a Trump-style campaign by railing against refugees.

🗳️ Advocacy group Nuns on the Bus kicked off a cross-country tour in Philly to steer Catholics from being single-issue voters.

What you should know today

The cartoon cow’s name was Queenie. With luscious lashes, a demure expression, and fabulous outfits, her image graced glass sour cream jars that became a staple in dairy-loving homes. For many Philly-area families, she now represents mid-century nostalgia.

🐄 The company that invented Queenie, Penn Maid, grew from a horse-drawn delivery carriage in South Philadelphia in 1927 to acquisition by a multibillion-dollar conglomerate, which quietly shuttered it last year.

🐄 But Queenie’s legacy lives on.

🐄 “I remember the cow on the Penn Maid label as a detail from my childhood summertime dinner table,” one Wayne native told The Inquirer. “Grilled burgers, dogs, Herr’s ripple potato chips, Penn Maid French onion dip, iced teas, and watermelon.”

Food reporter Michael Klein details the iconic brand’s rise — including the lactose-intolerant twist, as told by the founder’s granddaughter.

Photo of the day

