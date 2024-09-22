Violence interrupted | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

🍂 Big news, folks! It’s officially fall, and the trees are already dropping clues about this year’s foliage show. (It may be starting early.) I don’t know about you, but the start of the season always makes me particularly sentimental. What a thing it is to “spend another fall in Philadelphia.” 🎶

For the last five years, when police exit a crime scene, the city’s Community Crisis Intervention Program enters. Our lead story examines how this kind of neighborhood-level involvement is helping reduce violent crime in Philadelphia.

To date, there have been 187 homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, a 40% decrease from 2023. Philly’s Community Crisis Intervention Program (CCIP) is part of the reason why.

Managed by the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network, CCIP is an initiative created and funded by the city that started in 2018.

Its role is to respond to every shooting in Philadelphia. Workers put “boots on the ground” — developing relationships with community members to prevent retaliation, restore a sense of security, and help the traumatized get the resources they need.

The most trusted messengers are like CCIP director Don “Ike” Jones: people with lived experience working with people living the experience.

Lynette Hazelton unpacks why violence escalated in Philadelphia, and how Jones and other violence interrupters are working to quell it at a grassroots level.

On Saturday, Chinatown showed out for another edition of the iconic Mid-Autumn Festival, where families traditionally gather to mark the end of the harvest.

But the Chinese celebration of lanterns, mooncakes, and moon-gazing played out with wounds still fresh. Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s endorsement of a downtown Sixers arena occurred just a few days earlier.

Residents of Chinatown, activists, and political allies once again turned to expressing outrage that the Sixers’ arena ambitions have overshadowed concerns about the future of their beloved community.

“They say our community needs revitalization. I say no,” organizer Cinthya Hioe told the crowd. “Look around you, does this look like it needs revitalization?”

Organizers say this year’s festival is especially significant because Philly’s Chinatown was designated as one of the most endangered historic places in 2023.

Read on for more scenes of togetherness, community, and protest. And if you’re wondering what comes next for the Sixers arena, the short answer is: a lot. We explain what fans and residents should expect in the days and years ahead.

