Philly’s pricey ‘political favor farm’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Sunday.

Strong thunderstorms with powerful winds are expected, and a potentially “significant snow” storm may be in store for next week.

Advertisement

The City of Philadelphia is facing a mountain of lawsuits over the politicized hiring practices at one relatively obscure office. Still, the partisan hiring continues. Our top story investigates this “patronage oasis” and why this could all get costly for taxpayers.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

While the city operates on a merit-based civil service system, the Philadelphia Register of Wills office plays by different rules when it comes to employment. One former candidate even described it as a “political favor farm.”

Catch up quick: Democrat Tracey Gordon was ousted by John Sabatina Sr. in 2023 to run the office. Gordon left behind a wave of lawsuits that accused her of retaliating against employees who did not contribute to her campaign.

Legal costs pile up: So far, the city has paid out $400,000 in settlements to four former Gordon staffers. And more could be due under Sabatina, despite Sabatina criticizing Gordon’s “poor hiring and firing practices.”

Sabatina’s personnel choices: Since taking office, Sabatina unlawfully fired 10 workers to make way for his own supporters, according to a lawsuit against the city.

What an Inquirer analysis found: Records show at least half of Sabatina’s new hires have some connection to the local Democratic Party, and many hail from his Northeast Philly stomping grounds.

Investigative reporters William Bender and Ryan Briggs dig into the office’s history of patronage, how taxpayers are footing the bill.

What you should know today

Most buildings that belonged to the now-defunct University of the Arts have received bids for purchase, including the iconic Hamilton Hall on South Broad Street.

As bankruptcy proceedings continue, architectural critic Inga Saffron says there is still time for leaders to step in and stop the “ill-considered deal” threatening the legacy of UArts' flagship building.

“It’s hard to believe that the city’s political and philanthropic leaders would allow one of Broad Street’s great cultural anchors to be sold off like so much factory surplus,” Saffron writes.

Saffron explains how the Parker administration and others could act to help keep the “arts” in the Avenue of the Arts.

❓Pop quiz

This week in Philly history: “Slick Willie” Sutton escaped from a Philadelphia prison in 1947. How many attempts did it take him to succeed?

A) 5

B) 6

C) 10

D) 20

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The catch phrase for Jordan Brand’s ad campaign with the Eagles’ quarterback

LUSH TROVE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Jeff Podraza who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Low Cut Connie. The front man of the South Philly rock and roll band is among several artists who have canceled performances or severed ties with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Here’s why.

Philadelphia definitely needs a well-deserved break from being the center of the universe after these last couple of weeks, but I know I’m not the only one looking forward to the Phils’ opening day. For now, we train for the road ahead.

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “If this world were mine / I’d give you the flowers, the birds, and the bees.” It’s the source of the popular sample in Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “luther,” which has been stuck in my mind since they smashed the halftime show.

And on another musical note, let pop critic Dan DeLuca point you to some concerts happening around Philly through Tuesday.

👋🏽 Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer. Stay dry, and take care.