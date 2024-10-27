Political lawn sign ‘warfare’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Wake up, Philly, it’s Sunday again. Expect clear skies and temps topping out around 60. And then get ready for a shocking chill, quickly followed by a warm-up that could have you sweating on Halloween.

More political campaign signs are being stolen, vandalized, and dumped. Our lead story goes into the Philadelphia suburbs to highlight how such incidents are eroding community trust.

Advertisement

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Hundreds of Harris-Walz signs were found in some woods in Montgomery County in mid-October.

The dumping ground was just one instance of several reports of theft and vandalism of campaign signs in Philadelphia’s collar counties. Both Republican and Democratic organizers have reported upticks.

While people mess with signs every election cycle, this behavior amid a heated presidential race has an undercurrent of animosity. It’s sparking ire and distrust, and has even led to doxing and social media threats after they are being reported.

“It’s almost like sign warfare out here,” said Bob Mason, a Democratic committeeperson in Levittown. He filed a report after signs were stolen in Bristol Township, as did registered Republican Denise DePaul after a man slashed and dismantled a Trump-Vance sign on her front lawn.

In other swing states, some communities have moved away from signs altogether to avoid disputes. Displaying them on private property is protected by the First Amendment. Stealing them in Pennsylvania is considered misdemeanor theft.

Reporter Beatrice Forman explores why these signs are so polarizing, if they even really make an impact on elections, and what Pa. laws say about them.

In other election news:

P.S. The Inquirer’s Editorial Board has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. This board operates independently from the newsroom.

Five years ago, Lara St. John’s story of alleged abuse by her teacher at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music shook the world of classical music.

Catch up quick: In a 2019 Inquirer investigation, St. John accused her instructor and famed violinist Jascha Brodsky of sexual assault and rape when she was 14 years old. Despite repeatedly reporting what happened to Curtis, St. John was disregarded by the institution. She later received a belated apology.

Since St. John came forward, the renowned solo violinist has heard hundreds of accounts of women and men experiencing harassment and abuse. She didn’t know it was this widespread of a problem.

Now, she’s producing Dear Lara, a full-length documentary film about what she went through at Curtis, as well as others in schools and orchestras across the world.

“I need to get these people’s stories heard. … And I thought, ‘Well, look, I’ve got cameras. I can take a train, I can take a plane. I can do this,’” St. John said.

Arts reporter Peter Dobrin has more details on the film, St. John’s struggle for resolution, and her renewed philosophy on life.

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz

If you watched Friday’s episode of ABC’s Shark Tank, you got to see Danielle Mahon pitch Topsail Steamer, her Jersey Shore seafood steam pot take-out shop.

What share of her company did the sharks initially bargain for?

A) 8%

B) 15%

C) 20%

D) 22%

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: South Philly arena, home of the Sixers and Flyers

FLOWER RECTANGLES

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Lauren Fisher who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Independence Blue Cross. IBX’s Keystone Health Plan East had Pa.’s highest insurance claim denial rate last year.

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “Hope they spell my name right in the paper / In here lies the great impersonator.”

Between Halsey’s fifth studio record, Lady Gaga’s latest single, and Philly-bred Noah Guy’s new EP, there’s plenty of new music to enjoy this weekend.

One more thing: Today’s your last chance to stop by the historic Conshohocken Italian Bakery before they close for good. What’s your order?

👋🏽 That’s it for now. Thanks for spending some time with me this morning. Julie will be back in your inbox tomorrow.