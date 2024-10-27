Political lawn sign ‘warfare’ | Morning Newsletter
And exposing abuse in classical music
Wake up, Philly, it’s Sunday again. Expect clear skies and temps topping out around 60. And then get ready for a shocking chill, quickly followed by a warm-up that could have you sweating on Halloween.
More political campaign signs are being stolen, vandalized, and dumped. Our lead story goes into the Philadelphia suburbs to highlight how such incidents are eroding community trust.
— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Hundreds of Harris-Walz signs were found in some woods in Montgomery County in mid-October.
The dumping ground was just one instance of several reports of theft and vandalism of campaign signs in Philadelphia’s collar counties. Both Republican and Democratic organizers have reported upticks.
While people mess with signs every election cycle, this behavior amid a heated presidential race has an undercurrent of animosity. It’s sparking ire and distrust, and has even led to doxing and social media threats after they are being reported.
“It’s almost like sign warfare out here,” said Bob Mason, a Democratic committeeperson in Levittown. He filed a report after signs were stolen in Bristol Township, as did registered Republican Denise DePaul after a man slashed and dismantled a Trump-Vance sign on her front lawn.
In other swing states, some communities have moved away from signs altogether to avoid disputes. Displaying them on private property is protected by the First Amendment. Stealing them in Pennsylvania is considered misdemeanor theft.
Reporter Beatrice Forman explores why these signs are so polarizing, if they even really make an impact on elections, and what Pa. laws say about them.
In other election news:
Federal authorities say a false video circulating in Bucks County showing an election worker tearing up ballots was made and spread by Russian actors.
The Montgomery County Republican Committee’s headquarters in Blue Bell closed Saturday following a caller’s threats.
Donald Trump visited Pennsylvania State University to appeal to younger voters Saturday, delivering a dark speech in which he described immigrants as “garbage.”
Sen. Bob Casey spent Saturday appealing to labor groups as union members went to work campaigning on behalf of him and Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden visited a canvass launch for Harris geared at teachers and union members Saturday in Delco.
Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spent Friday talking to community leaders and donors in a blitz that kicked off in West Philadelphia, stopped in Fishtown, and took him to Allentown and Scranton.
P.S. The Inquirer’s Editorial Board has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. This board operates independently from the newsroom.
Five years ago, Lara St. John’s story of alleged abuse by her teacher at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music shook the world of classical music.
Catch up quick: In a 2019 Inquirer investigation, St. John accused her instructor and famed violinist Jascha Brodsky of sexual assault and rape when she was 14 years old. Despite repeatedly reporting what happened to Curtis, St. John was disregarded by the institution. She later received a belated apology.
Since St. John came forward, the renowned solo violinist has heard hundreds of accounts of women and men experiencing harassment and abuse. She didn’t know it was this widespread of a problem.
Now, she’s producing Dear Lara, a full-length documentary film about what she went through at Curtis, as well as others in schools and orchestras across the world.
“I need to get these people’s stories heard. … And I thought, ‘Well, look, I’ve got cameras. I can take a train, I can take a plane. I can do this,’” St. John said.
Arts reporter Peter Dobrin has more details on the film, St. John’s struggle for resolution, and her renewed philosophy on life.
The Union announced Saturday that reserve goalkeeper Holden Trent died suddenly at age 25. No cause of death was given.
Protesters shut down a Philly school board meeting. Then board members voted behind closed doors, but the meeting was live streamed. A legal expert says this move was problematic.
A motorcyclist who police say was speeding and weaving between lanes was killed in a crash Saturday in Northeast Philadelphia.
Aren Platt, the now-former Philadelphia chief deputy mayor, will lead Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s political committee. Parker is not up for reelection until 2027 and has not formally announced a bid, but Platt will serve as executive director of her campaign arm.
A federal jury convicted a West Chester man on all criminal fraud and tax evasion charges related to his former business, First State Depository, where officials say precious metals worth over $50 million have gone missing.
Some impatient American Airlines passengers may be in for a rude awakening the next time they try to line up early to get on a plane.
Jason Kelce is reportedly in talks with ESPN to host a more traditional late night program featuring athletes and other celebrities.
The Birds will visit Cincinnati on Sunday in a Week 8 matchup. Inquirer writers are split on their predictions for the Eagles.
If you watched Friday’s episode of ABC’s Shark Tank, you got to see Danielle Mahon pitch Topsail Steamer, her Jersey Shore seafood steam pot take-out shop.
What share of her company did the sharks initially bargain for?
A) 8%
B) 15%
C) 20%
D) 22%
Think you know? Check your answer.
Hint: South Philly arena, home of the Sixers and Flyers
FLOWER RECTANGLES
Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.
Cheers to Lauren Fisher who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Independence Blue Cross. IBX’s Keystone Health Plan East had Pa.’s highest insurance claim denial rate last year.
🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “Hope they spell my name right in the paper / In here lies the great impersonator.”
Between Halsey’s fifth studio record, Lady Gaga’s latest single, and Philly-bred Noah Guy’s new EP, there’s plenty of new music to enjoy this weekend.
One more thing: Today’s your last chance to stop by the historic Conshohocken Italian Bakery before they close for good. What’s your order?
👋🏽 That’s it for now. Thanks for spending some time with me this morning. Julie will be back in your inbox tomorrow.