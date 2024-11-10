🏟️ The sports complex’s future | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

There's a solid chance of rain, which would bring an end to a record dry run. But it's still not enough to bust the drought.

The South Philadelphia sports complex has been a nucleus of entertainment for decades, hosting four teams within three venues in one place. This Sunday’s main read explores how the district came to be, and how it could revert to an earlier, less concentrated construct if the Sixers depart to a new arena in Center City.

Prior to the 1970s, Philadelphia’s sports teams were scattered across the city. Now, as the Sixers plan to leave for a new, $1.55 billion arena proposed for Center City, the future of the stadium-district roster could look more like a return to the past.

The team’s departure would mean a roster reset for the first time in 50 years, taking the complex back to an earlier era when grouping the major teams in a single place was a radical idea.

Stadiums have been demolished and replaced over time. But what remains — a place to see all the city’s professional teams along with concerts — is the norm for generations of fans like Notlef Felton, 55, who has cheered home teams at Veterans Stadium and the Spectrum since he was a kid: “This is part of Philadelphia. This is part of who we are,” Felton said.

The district’s utility depends on who you ask. To some, the sports complex is a model of convenience. To others, it’s an asphalt wasteland, too often devoid of people and activity. And it’s not the first time the four-team alignment has come close to ending.

Notable quote: “It’s not going to be the end of the sports district if they leave,” said Janice Woodcock, a city planning director under Mayor John Street. “But we do have to think how we’ll program that building that’s left behind.”

Dive in with reporter Jeff Gammage to learn the history of the complex, and what changes could come if the Sixers ultimately leave.

How does Pennsylvania’s largest cyber charter school spend taxpayer money? Instead of turning those records over, Commonwealth Charter Academy is going to court to block them from being released.

The charter, which has drawn scrutiny for dropping millions of dollars on advertising and real estate, has fended off questions about its spending. Public school advocates say the charter is draining school district money with little accountability for mounting costs.

Eric Epstein, an anti-corruption activist in Harrisburg and a member of the Central Dauphin School Board, is one of the advocates being taken to court by the charter. Epstein founded Rock the Capital, a group that monitors state authorities, boards, and commissions. He submitted a series of Right-to-Know requests to CCA earlier this year.

Education reporter Maddie Hanna details the latest on the CCA’s cases and its fight to keep its spending trail private.

What you should know today

