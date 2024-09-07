🎞️ When David Lynch lived in Philly | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philadelphia. It’s a cloudy day with a high near 78 and a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Welcome to the first Saturday edition of this newsletter. It’s the same morning roundup of news to help you start your day, plus a few new sections you won’t see in our regular weekday programming.

Today I’m talking about how Philly made its mark on the one and only David Lynch. Plus, there’s a new twist in the Sixers’ arena negotiations, city workers won a lunch-related skirmish in the return-to-office war, and a Philly coffee and doughnut shop plans a long goodbye.

Let’s get into it.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

What you should know today

Every Saturday, I’ll share a Philly story that’s stuck in my mind. This week, I can’t stop thinking about the iconic director David Lynch.

I’m a fan so I’ll talk Lynch anytime anyone is willing to discuss his nightmarish storytelling. But when I found out that he was among the star-studded alumnus of Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, I was struck by the thought of him, early in his career, walking around and being inspired by the city I call home. Then I read a piece from this week detailing Lynch’s time in Philly: Not only did he start a family here, this was the place where he created his first short films, and kick-started his journey to become a major fixture of surrealist American cinema.

Lynch is one of my favorite directors (of course film buffs know his movies like Mulholland Drive, Wild at Heart, and the Twin Peaks television series), so learning that his time here impacted his art made me want to know more about his process. (He’s known to avoid giving details to the deeper meanings behind his dreamlike pictures). Even without his explanations, I love that every line of dialogue or set design piece seems to serve a purpose. He’s an excellent storyteller with an attention to detail that never fails to draw you in. Even though Lynch only made three movies here, he regards Philadelphia as one of his “greatest influences.”

I kept reading about him, and turns out, he made his mark on the city, too. Some locals even dubbed one community that he lived in “Eraserhood” (inspired by his 1977 directorial debut Eraserhead, which he called “my Philadelphia Story”) and Love City Brewing apparently has an Eraserhood IPA on tap.

While he may not be local anymore, he’s going to keep making art (his latest project: a collaborative music album). After recently revealing he has emphysema, he made it known he would “never retire.”

While cell phones help us stay connected, teachers say they’ve become a “major problem” in the classroom.

Besides distracting students, more research connects social media use to poor mental health among American kids and teens. In response, a growing number of schools are banning phones in class or on campus altogether. The result? Some report happier, more engaged students, with better grades.

Jonathan Zimmerman writes in a guest opinion column for us that colleges and universities should follow schools’ lead and pull the plug on device use, including laptops.

Read on for his take on how phone rules in higher education could help students struggling with academic performance and mental health.

There may have been some sloppy starts and low offensive moments, but the Birds survived the Green Bay Packers, 34-29, in their season kickoff Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil.

The showdown in South America marked Saquon Barkley’s debut with the Eagles. The star running back finished with 24 carries for 109 yards, two catches for 23 yards and three touchdowns.

P.S. A fan in the crowd wore a Philadelphia brand cream cheese “hat.” Incredible.

Somewhere on the internet in Philly

It’s hard to escape this high-rise building while walking around Rittenhouse Square. It’s The Drake, a residential 32-story tower that scrapes the sky with undoubtedly magnificent views.

I think the exterior is an aesthetic wonder. But a recent Reddit thread titled “I can’t decide if The Drake is beautiful or ugly” prompted the community to consider just how pretty it is. Beauty is in the eye of the Philadelphian, after all.

The original poster described it as “eye-catching and rather imposing.” Among over 150 responses, some pointed out its Spanish Baroque and Art Deco style, while someone asked, “What’s under that dome?” That’s a great Curious Philly question if someone wants to ask us.

👋🏽 Let’s do this again tomorrow with the latest news.

