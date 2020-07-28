Miltreda Kress paid all the back rent she owed on the Mayfair house she shared with her family, including three teenage daughters — except for the last $345. She had the money and thought she was on schedule to satisfy the court judgment against her and prevent her eviction. On Oct. 24, 2019, she called out sick from her work as a seasonal maintenance worker for the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation. She was in bed when she heard noises. First loud bangs and then the sound of a drill. “They were drilling the locks out,” Kress recalls. Within minutes, she was out on the street with the few belongings she and her fiance were able to carry out. Kress says she never received the legal document that was supposed to inform her of the lockout.