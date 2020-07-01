Girardi: “Believe it or not, I think I enjoyed winning the World Series more as a manager than I did as a player. I think as a player, in a sense, you only think about yourself. You think about how you dreamed about it as a little kid, but as a manager I thought about everybody else. It was the first time for Alex [Rodriguez] and the memory I have is Alex and Tex running at each other with their arms up and you could just see how happy they were. The other vivid memory I have is giving Mr. Steinbrenner the ring and being able to thank him for taking a shot on me. What I remember most about the Philadelphia part of the series was our families being told not to wear Yankees gear to the ballpark. I knew it was a tough place to play.”