It’s September, the stretch run is upon us, and the Phillies are making some final touches to the roster as they try to sew up a playoff spot and repeat as NL East champs. General manager Preston Mattingly joins The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to discuss the recent additions of pitchers Tim Mayza and Walker Buehler, a challenging season in triple A for top prospect Andrew Painter, the state of the outfield rotation, and more. Watch here.

You can also subscribe to the podcast version of Phillies Extra on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.