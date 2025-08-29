Skip to content

In 1996, David Cone was diagnosed with an aneurysm in his right arm — a condition that threatened more than just his baseball career. So when news broke that Zack Wheeler had a blood clot removed and is now set to undergo surgery for venous thoracic outlet syndrome, Cone could relate. Ahead of his call of the Phillies-Braves on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, Cone joins The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to discuss Wheeler and the state of the Phillies’ rotation with a month left in the regular season. Watch here.

