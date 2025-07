It’s been a whirlwind month for Otto Kemp — making his major league debut, notching his first hit and home run, and finding his place with the Phillies.

This week, he joins The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to talk about his unexpected rise from a Division II college program, going undrafted, and nearly trading baseball for a career in finance. Watch the full conversation here.

