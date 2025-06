Orion Kerkering has looked like a closer-in-the-making since his Phillies debut late in 2023 — and last week, he notched his first two career saves.

This week, he joins The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to talk about the thrill of pitching the ninth, what it was like being coached by the late Roy Halladay, why Jeff Hoffman calls him the most “entertaining” reliever he’s ever played with, and more.

