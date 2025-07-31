Mike Lieberthal — who spent 13 seasons behind the plate and holds the Phillies’ franchise record for most games caught — joins The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber for this week’s episode of Phillies Extra. It’s a fun, insightful conversation as Lieberthal looks back on the Wall of Fame inductions of his former teammate Jimmy Rollins and former GM Ed Wade. Plus, a full breakdown of the Phillies’ trade deadline moves and what they could mean for the rest of the season.

You can also subscribe to the podcast version of Phillies Extra on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.