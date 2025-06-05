Roy Halladay threw the second perfect game in Phillies history — and only the 20th ever in Major League Baseball — on May 29, 2010, in Miami. Tom McCarthy had the call on television, and even now, he considers it the No. 1 moment in his 18 years in the Phillies’ broadcast booth. To mark the 15th anniversary of that unforgettable game, McCarthy sits down with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber on the latest episode of “Phillies Extra” to relive the 115-pitch masterpiece of Halladay’s Hall of Fame career.

You can also subscribe to the podcast version of Phillies Extra on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.