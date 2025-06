Billy Wagner, one of the most dominant closers in baseball history, is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month in Cooperstown, N.Y.

In this week’s episode of Phillies Extra, Wagner joins The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to talk about his standout years with the Phillies, the height of the Phillies-Mets rivalry, coaching high school baseball in Virginia, and more.

