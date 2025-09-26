Adam Wainwright won 200 games over 18 seasons as a pitching mainstay with the St. Louis Cardinals and had some memorable duels with Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and other Phillies players. Wainwright joins “Phillies Extra” to share his thoughts on the Phillies’ chances for a long playoff run, his experience as Harrison Bader’s teammate in St. Louis, charity work with Aaron Nola, and more. Watch here.

