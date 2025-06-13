Don Mattingly was a defining figure in baseball during his 14-year career with the Yankees. Now, his son Preston Mattingly is making his mark in his first season as the Phillies general manager, following three years leading the team’s minor league system.

For a special Father’s Day weekend episode of Phillies Extra, the Mattinglys sit down with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to reflect on their journeys in baseball — and the father-son bond that goes far beyond the game.

