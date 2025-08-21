The Phillies made Dante Nori their first-round pick in 2024, and MLB.com already ranks him as the No. 6 prospect in the system. The single-A outfielder — and avid collector of his own baseball cards — sits down with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to reflect on his first full minor league season, growing up with an NBA coach for a father, his hunt for his own cards, and more.

Plus, Scott shares the latest on Zack Wheeler’s health. Watch here.

