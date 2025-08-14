Since 2022, Matt Strahm has been one of baseball’s most reliable relievers — and a key anchor in the Phillies’ bullpen.

Off the field, he’s a passionate baseball card collector. Strahm joins The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to discuss the bullpen’s outlook with new closer Jhoan Duran, helping Bryce Harper build his own card collection, and more. Watch the full conversation here.

