Ed Wade knows what it takes to build a big-league roster — he did it for 12 seasons, including eight as Phillies GM.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 31, Wade sits down with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber to share what those final weeks are really like for a general manager. They also talk about his upcoming Phillies Wall of Fame induction and more. Watch the full conversation here.

